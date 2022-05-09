Barry Manilow Announces Summer 2022 US Arena Tour

Barry Manilow has announced a special run of US arena shows taking place in August.
“Manilow: Hits 2022” kicks off at Boston’s TD Garden on August 4th and also includes stops in Newark, New Jersey; Belmont Park, New York; Allentown, Pennsylvania; Providence, Rhode Island; and Philadelphia across two weekends. Billed as a special guest, smooth jazz saxophonist Dave Koz is set to join the jaunt for all six dates.
Tickets go on sale this upcoming Friday, May 13th at 11 a.m. ET, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on Thursday, May 12th (using code FINALE). Grab tickets here via Ticketmaster.
Through the remainder of this month, Manilow is wrapping up his latest round of shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino followed by seven dates in major cities throughout the UK starting in June (get tickets here).
Back in February, New Zealand’s government resorted to blasting the lounge singer’s greatest hits to help disperse protestors outside the the country’s Parliament building who had camped out for days to protest widely popular COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Barry Manilow 2022 Tour Dates:
06/16 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
06/17 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
06/19 — London, UK @ The O2
06/20 — Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
06/22 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle
06/23 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
06/25 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
08/04 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/05 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/06 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/12 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
08/13 — Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center
08/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center