HBO Renews Barry for Season 4

Good news for everyone’s favorite hitman-turned-struggling actor! HBO officially renewed its hit series Barry for a fourth season on Thursday.

The darkly hilarious brainchild of Bill Hader will consist of another eight episodes for Season 4. And unlike past seasons, all eight episodes will directed by the co-creator and star himself. According to a release from HBO, production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles.

Barry is currently in the middle of airing Season 3, with its fourth episode “all the sauces” having premiered last Sunday. The Season 3 finale, titled “starting now,” is slated to hit HBO and HBO Max on June 12th.

Season 3’s logline is as follows: “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?”

Since it first bowed in March 2018, Barry has earned a grand total of 30 Emmy nominations and six wins, including Hader’s back-to-back trophies for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and another for Henry Winkler for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Other cast members to score Emmy nods during the show’s first two seasons include Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, and Sarah Goldberg, while the show itself has been nominated twice for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ahead of Season 3’s premiere, Senior Entertainment Editor Liz Shannon Miller spoke to Anthony Carrigan about the evolution of his character NoHo Hank.