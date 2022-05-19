Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

HBO Renews Barry for Season 4

Production will begin this summer in Los Angeles

barry season 4 renewed hbo hbo max bill hader
Barry (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 19, 2022 | 4:10pm ET

    Good news for everyone’s favorite hitman-turned-struggling actor! HBO officially renewed its hit series Barry for a fourth season on Thursday.

    The darkly hilarious brainchild of Bill Hader will consist of another eight episodes for Season 4. And unlike past seasons, all eight episodes will directed by the co-creator and star himself. According to a release from HBO, production is set to begin next month in Los Angeles.

    Barry is currently in the middle of airing Season 3, with its fourth episode “all the sauces” having premiered last Sunday. The Season 3 finale, titled “starting now,” is slated to hit HBO and HBO Max on June 12th.

    Advertisement

    Season 3’s logline is as follows: “Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?”

    Since it first bowed in March 2018, Barry has earned a grand total of 30 Emmy nominations and six wins, including Hader’s back-to-back trophies for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and another for Henry Winkler for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Other cast members to score Emmy nods during the show’s first two seasons include Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, and Sarah Goldberg, while the show itself has been nominated twice for Outstanding Comedy Series.

    Ahead of Season 3’s premiere, Senior Entertainment Editor Liz Shannon Miller spoke to Anthony Carrigan about the evolution of his character NoHo Hank.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

daredevil new series disney+

New Daredevil Series Reportedly in the Works at Disney+

May 19, 2022

harry styles abortion backlash uproar supreme court roe v wade

Harry Styles: "There Should Be Backlash and Uproar" Against Leaked Abortion Decision

May 19, 2022

seventeen tour

SEVENTEEN Announce WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - NORTH AMERICA

May 19, 2022

margot robbie oceans eleven new movie jay roach film news

Margot Robbie to Star in New Ocean's Eleven Movie

May 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HBO Renews Barry for Season 4

Menu Shop Search Sale