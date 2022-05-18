Bauhaus Kick Off 2022 Reunion Tour in Portland: Photos + Setlist

Bauhaus kicked off their 2022 reunion tour on Tuesday night (May 17th) at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon.

The legendary rock act’s set featured several covers and leaned heavily on their seminal 1980 album In the Flat Field. Interestingly, their recent single “Drink the New Wine,” Bauhaus’ first new music in 14 years, was absent from the setlist.

Photographer Jeffrey Donavan was on the ground, soaking up the action for Consequence; the night marked the group’s first headlining show after they a trio of shows in late 2019. Additional US dates were scheduled in 2020, but naturally were canceled due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Related Video

Bauhaus (Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J) are next set to hit Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on May 20th, followed by two dates in San Francisco. Tickets for the remainder of the tour are available via Ticketmaster.

Check out the full setlist and a gallery of photos below.

Setlist:

Rosegarden Funeral of Sores (John Cale cover)

Double Dare

In the Flat Field

A God in an Alcove

In Fear of Fear

Spy in the Cab

She’s in Parties

Kick in the Eye

Bela Lugosi’s Dead

Silent Hedges

The Passion of Lovers

Stigmata Martyr

Dark Entries

Sister Midnight (Iggy Pop cover)

Encore:

Telegram Sam (T. Rex cover)

Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)

Gallery:

Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan

Advertisement

Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival

08/04 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival

08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spanadu

08/28 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater

09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle