Bauhaus Kick Off 2022 Reunion Tour in Portland: Photos + Setlist

The post-punk legends have returned to the road after 16 years

bauhaus 2022 tour
Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
Consequence Staff
May 18, 2022 | 3:27pm ET

    Bauhaus kicked off their 2022 reunion tour on Tuesday night (May 17th) at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon.

    The legendary rock act’s set featured several covers and leaned heavily on their seminal 1980 album In the Flat Field. Interestingly, their recent single “Drink the New Wine,” Bauhaus’ first new music in 14 years, was absent from the setlist.

    Photographer Jeffrey Donavan was on the ground, soaking up the action for Consequence; the night marked the group’s first headlining show after they a trio of shows in late 2019. Additional US dates were scheduled in 2020, but naturally were canceled due to the pandemic.

    Bauhaus (Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J) are next set to hit Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on May 20th, followed by two dates in San Francisco. Tickets for the remainder of the tour are available via Ticketmaster.

    Check out the full setlist and a gallery of photos below.

    Setlist:

    Rosegarden Funeral of Sores (John Cale cover)
    Double Dare
    In the Flat Field
    A God in an Alcove
    In Fear of Fear
    Spy in the Cab
    She’s in Parties
    Kick in the Eye
    Bela Lugosi’s Dead
    Silent Hedges
    The Passion of Lovers
    Stigmata Martyr
    Dark Entries
    Sister Midnight (Iggy Pop cover)

    Encore:

    Telegram Sam (T. Rex cover)
    Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)

    Gallery:

    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
    bauhaus 2022 tour
    Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan

    Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
    05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
    06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival
    08/04 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival
    08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spanadu
    08/28 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros
    09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History
    09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
    09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater
    09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
    09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

