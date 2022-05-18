Bauhaus Kick Off 2022 Reunion Tour in Portland: Photos + Setlist

Bauhaus kicked off their 2022 reunion tour on Tuesday night (May 17th) at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon.
The legendary rock act’s set featured several covers and leaned heavily on their seminal 1980 album In the Flat Field. Interestingly, their recent single “Drink the New Wine,” Bauhaus’ first new music in 14 years, was absent from the setlist.
Photographer Jeffrey Donavan was on the ground, soaking up the action for Consequence; the night marked the group’s first headlining show after they a trio of shows in late 2019. Additional US dates were scheduled in 2020, but naturally were canceled due to the pandemic.
Bauhaus (Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J) are next set to hit Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on May 20th, followed by two dates in San Francisco. Tickets for the remainder of the tour are available via Ticketmaster.
Check out the full setlist and a gallery of photos below.
Setlist:
Rosegarden Funeral of Sores (John Cale cover)
Double Dare
In the Flat Field
A God in an Alcove
In Fear of Fear
Spy in the Cab
She’s in Parties
Kick in the Eye
Bela Lugosi’s Dead
Silent Hedges
The Passion of Lovers
Stigmata Martyr
Dark Entries
Sister Midnight (Iggy Pop cover)
Encore:
Telegram Sam (T. Rex cover)
Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)
Gallery:
Bauhaus 2022 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
05/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
05/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/06 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
06/08 – Athens, GR @ Release Festival
08/04 – Oostend, BE @ W Festival
08/22 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spanadu
08/28 – Vilar de Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar de Mouros
09/06 – Toronto, ON @ History
09/08 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/09 – New York, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
09/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Theater
09/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
09/21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle