beabadoobee Shares New Single “Lovesong”: Stream

May 26, 2022 | 9:52am ET

    beabadoobee has given us another peek inside Beatopia today with the new track “Lovesong.” The aptly-named tune is third single off her forthcoming sophomore album, which arrives July 15th.

    beabadoobee wrote the chorus of “Lovesong” years ago, but it wasn’t until now that the song finally came together. Keeping in line with her ’90s indie rock influences, “Lovesong” evokes the subtle, blissed-out twang of bands like Mazzy Star, backed by a simple instrumentation that let’s Bea’s featherlight vocals take the forefront.

    Confessional in nature, “Lovesong” sees Bea put her own spin on well-worn love song tropes: “The words to describe you are so hard to find/ Like a good quote from a book that I’ve memorized,” she sings in one verse. Listen to “Lovesong” below.

    Beatopia will also include the previously-released singles “See You Soon” and “Talk.” beabadoobee is currently on the road supporting Halsey and Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers on their respective tours before heading to Governors Ball next month. Check ticket availability over at Ticketmaster.

