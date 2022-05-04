Beach Bunny Receive a Broadcast from Bob Odenkirk in New “Karaoke” Video: Watch

Menu
May 4, 2022 | 11:37am ET

    Beach Bunny are gearing up to share their sophomore album Emotional Creature. But before it’s out July 22nd, the Chicago power-pop quartet have unveiled the record’s third single “Karaoke” today, as well as its galactic music video that features an out-of-this-world cameo from a longtime fan of the band: Bob Odenkirk.

    “Karaoke” is a sun-soaked guitar pop jam and an instant earworm. Its lyrics navigate the sweet nuances of a crush in its early stages, where you understand just enough about someone to feel that sense of overwhelming attraction while still maintaining a sense of playful mystery. “I learn all the words to your daydreams/ Like I’m trying to sing karaoke,” bandleader Lili Trifilio sings, before ushering in a ba-ba-ba chorus that immediately encourages you to sing along.

    “[‘Karaoke’ is] about infatuation, fleeting feelings, and the bittersweet nature of uncertainty,” Trifilio explains in a press release. “It’s about learning pieces of who someone is and liking them before even knowing the whole story.”

    The music video for “Karaoke” is billed as a “Star Trek meets Star Wars galactic adventure.” In it, Trifilio dons a Princess Leia-like ensemble while cruising around in her spaceship home, watching TV to check out what’s going on back on Earth. She tunes in to what appears to be an Ed Sullivan-style variety show, on which a 1960s iteration of Beach Bunny are the musical guests. The leisurely fun comes to an end when Odenkirk — a.k.a. Star Captain — interrupts the broadcast to share a crucial message to his subordinates. Watch the “Karaoke” music video below.

    “Karaoke” follows previously-released Emotional Creature singles “Fire Escape” and “Oxygen.” The Artist of the Month alums are currently in the midst of a North American tour, which you can grab tickets for at Ticketmaster. Trifilio also recently chatted with Consequence about making her Coachella debut this year.

