Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Beach House Float Through “Superstar” on Colbert: Watch

From their new album Once, Twice Melody

beach house superstar late show with stephen colbert watch stream
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2022 | 10:09am ET

    Maybe we’re still asleep, or maybe Beach House turned in an extra dreamy Thursday night performance when they played “Superstar” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    The misty pop duo took the stage lit in silhouette, appearing like shadowy figures at the edge of your consciousness as longtime live drummer James Barone tapped out a heartbeat rhythm. Lights pulsed behind vocalist and keyboardist Victoria Legrand and guitarist Alex Scally, and as the music swelled, intermittent white strobes shared the briefest flashes of their faces. Check out “Superstar” below.

    The track appeared on the first volume of Once, Twice Melodywhich dropped in full last February. That same month the band spoke to Consequence, reflecting on how “every [album] has changed us and also has destroyed us in certain ways,” and they were also spotted in the studio with Kanye West of all people.

    Advertisement

    Beach House are currently on tour and tickets are available here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rina Sawayama on Fallon

Rina Sawayama Performs New Single "This Hell" on Fallon: Watch

May 20, 2022

forbearance gange of youths jimmy kimmel live angel in realtime listen watch stream

Gang of Youths Deliver Heartbreaking Performance of "forbearance" on Kimmel: Watch

May 19, 2022

snail mail glory fallon the tonight show jimmy watch stream

Snail Mail Performs "Glory" on Fallon: Watch

May 16, 2022

Post Malone and Robin Pecknold on SNL

Post Malone and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold Debut New Song on SNL: Watch

May 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beach House Float Through "Superstar" on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale