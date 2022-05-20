Beach House Float Through “Superstar” on Colbert: Watch

Maybe we’re still asleep, or maybe Beach House turned in an extra dreamy Thursday night performance when they played “Superstar” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The misty pop duo took the stage lit in silhouette, appearing like shadowy figures at the edge of your consciousness as longtime live drummer James Barone tapped out a heartbeat rhythm. Lights pulsed behind vocalist and keyboardist Victoria Legrand and guitarist Alex Scally, and as the music swelled, intermittent white strobes shared the briefest flashes of their faces. Check out “Superstar” below.

The track appeared on the first volume of Once, Twice Melody, which dropped in full last February. That same month the band spoke to Consequence, reflecting on how “every [album] has changed us and also has destroyed us in certain ways,” and they were also spotted in the studio with Kanye West of all people.

Advertisement

Beach House are currently on tour and tickets are available here.