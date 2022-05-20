Beastie Boys to Reissue 4xLP Vinyl Edition of Check Your Head

Beastie Boys will release a deluxe vinyl reissue of their 1992 masterpiece, Check Your Head.
The 4xLP set, which contains a remaster of the original double album, plus two extra slabs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides, was originally released in 2009 as a limited-edition set available exclusively through Beastie Boys’ website.
Now, to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary this year, the vinyl box set will be back in stock on Beastie Boys’ website, as well as be available to purchase at independent music retailers starting July 15th.
Check Your Head 4xLP Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:
LP 1
Side A
Jimmy James
Funky Boss
Pass The Mic
Gratitude
Lighten Up
Side B
Finger Lickin’ Good
So What’ Cha Want
The Biz Vs The Nuge
Time For Livin’
Something’s Got To Give
LP 2
Side C
The Blue Nun
Stand Together
Pow
The Maestro
Groove Holmes
Side D
Live At P. J.’s
Mark On The Bus
Professor Booty
In 3’s
Namaste
LP 3
Side E
Dub The Mic (Instrumental)
Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)
Drunken Praying Mantis Style
Netty’s Girl
Side F
The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)
So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)
So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)
Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)
LP 4
Side G
Stand Together (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia)
Finger Lickin’ Good (Government Cheese Remix)
Gratitude (Live At Budokan)
Honky Rink
Side H
Jimmy James (Original Original Version)
Boomin’ Granny
Drinkin’ Wine
So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)