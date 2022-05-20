Menu
Beastie Boys to Reissue 4xLP Vinyl Edition of Check Your Head

In celebration of the album's 30th anniversary

Beastie Boys artwork for Check Your Head
Beastie Boys’ artwork for Check Your Head (UMe)
May 20, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    Beastie Boys will release a deluxe vinyl reissue of their 1992 masterpiece, Check Your Head.

    The 4xLP set, which contains a remaster of the original double album, plus two extra slabs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides, was originally released in 2009 as a limited-edition set available exclusively through Beastie Boys’ website.

    Now, to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary this year, the vinyl box set will be back in stock on Beastie Boys’ website, as well as be available to purchase at independent music retailers starting July 15th.

    Ed. Note: Revisit our Beastie Boys’ album ranking to see how Check Your Head compares to the trio’s other releases.

    Beastie Boys Check Your Head

    Check Your Head 4xLP Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:

    LP 1
    Side A
    Jimmy James
    Funky Boss
    Pass The Mic
    Gratitude
    Lighten Up

    Side B
    Finger Lickin’ Good
    So What’ Cha Want
    The Biz Vs The Nuge
    Time For Livin’
    Something’s Got To Give

    LP 2
    Side C
    The Blue Nun
    Stand Together
    Pow
    The Maestro
    Groove Holmes

    Side D
    Live At P. J.’s
    Mark On The Bus
    Professor Booty
    In 3’s
    Namaste

    LP 3
    Side E
    Dub The Mic (Instrumental)
    Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)
    Drunken Praying Mantis Style
    Netty’s Girl

    Side F
    The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)
    So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)
    So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)
    Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)

    LP 4
    Side G
    Stand Together (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia)
    Finger Lickin’ Good (Government Cheese Remix)
    Gratitude (Live At Budokan)
    Honky Rink

    Side H
    Jimmy James (Original Original Version)
    Boomin’ Granny
    Drinkin’ Wine
    So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)

