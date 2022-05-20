Beastie Boys to Reissue 4xLP Vinyl Edition of Check Your Head

Beastie Boys will release a deluxe vinyl reissue of their 1992 masterpiece, Check Your Head.

The 4xLP set, which contains a remaster of the original double album, plus two extra slabs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides, was originally released in 2009 as a limited-edition set available exclusively through Beastie Boys’ website.

Now, to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary this year, the vinyl box set will be back in stock on Beastie Boys’ website, as well as be available to purchase at independent music retailers starting July 15th.

Check Your Head 4xLP Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:

LP 1

Side A

Jimmy James

Funky Boss

Pass The Mic

Gratitude

Lighten Up

Side B

Finger Lickin’ Good

So What’ Cha Want

The Biz Vs The Nuge

Time For Livin’

Something’s Got To Give

LP 2

Side C

The Blue Nun

Stand Together

Pow

The Maestro

Groove Holmes

Side D

Live At P. J.’s

Mark On The Bus

Professor Booty

In 3’s

Namaste

LP 3

Side E

Dub The Mic (Instrumental)

Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)

Drunken Praying Mantis Style

Netty’s Girl

Side F

The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)

So What’ Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)

So What’ Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)

Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)

LP 4

Side G

Stand Together (Live At French’s Tavern, Sydney Australia)

Finger Lickin’ Good (Government Cheese Remix)

Gratitude (Live At Budokan)

Honky Rink

Side H

Jimmy James (Original Original Version)

Boomin’ Granny

Drinkin’ Wine

So What’ Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)