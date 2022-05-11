Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Behemoth Announce New Album Opvs Contra Natvram, Share “Ov My Herculean Exile”: Stream

The 12th studio LP from the Polish extreme metal band arrives September 16th

Behemoth new album opvs contra natvram
Behemoth (image by Sylwia Makris and Christian Martin Weiss)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2022 | 9:55am ET

    Behemoth have announced their new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, and shared the video for lead single “Ov My Herculean Exile.”

    The highly anticipated 12th studio effort from the pioneering Polish extreme metal band arrives September 16th. Frontman Nergal and company have served up “Ov My Herculean Exile” as a first taste, and the song doesn’t disappoint.

    Complete with a cinematic video directed by Zuzanna Plisz, the track builds nicely from its dissonant intro to a triumphant mid-tempo march. Meanwhile, Nergal’s commanding growls provide a narrative element with deliberately decipherable lyrical content.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Behemoth composed and recorded Opvs Contra Natvram during the pandemic with renowned producer Joe Barresi (Nine Inch Nails, Tool). The album’s 10 tracks clock in at 43 minutes and 15 seconds in total.

    “The album title means going against the current,” Nergal said via a press release. “It’s the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I’ve seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others.”

    He continued: “That’s something which I find very destructive and disturbing — and extremely limiting coming from an artists’ perspective. This is my middle finger to that. There’s a song on the record called ‘Neo-Spartacvs.’ Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it’s me screaming, ‘I Am Spartacus, and so are you!’ I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!”

    Advertisement

    ibaraki akumu
     Editor's Pick
    Trivium’s Matt Heafy Announces Debut Ibaraki Album, Shares “Akumu” Featuring Nergal: Stream

    Nuclear Blast will be releasing the LP in numerous vinyl colorways with black and white cover variants. You can pre-order via the label’s website.

    If you’re trying to catch Behemoth live, there are still three dates remaining on their North American co-headlining tour with Arch Enemy, including a show tonight (May 11th) in Portland, Oregon. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can stream “Ov My Herculean Exile” and see the artwork and tracklist for Opvs Contra Natvram.

    Advertisement

    Opvs Contra Natvram Artwork:

    unnamed 39 Behemoth Announce New Album Opvs Contra Natvram, Share Ov My Herculean Exile: Stream

    Behemoth - Ops Contra Natvram white

    Opvs Contra Natvram Tracklist:
    01. Post-God Nirvana
    02. Malaria Vvlgata
    03. The Deathless Sun
    04. Ov My Herculean Exile
    05. Neo-Spartacvs
    06. Disinheritance
    07. Off to War!
    08. Once Upon a Pale Horse
    09. Thy Becoming Eternal
    10. Versvs Christvs

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

black thought danger mouse no gold teeth stream

Danger Mouse and Black Thought Announce Collaborative Album Cheat Codes, Share "No Gold Teeth": Stream

May 11, 2022

shygirl firefly stream

Shygirl Announces Debut Album Nymph, Shares "Firefly": Stream

May 11, 2022

viagra boys troglodyte new single post punk stream music news

Viagra Boys Give Right-Wingers the Middle Finger with New Single "Troglodyte": Stream

May 11, 2022

Wilco 2022

Wilco Announce 2022 Tour in Support of New Album Cruel Country

May 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Behemoth Announce New Album Opvs Contra Natvram, Share "Ov My Herculean Exile": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale