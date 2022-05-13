2022 Father’s Day Gift Guide: Vinyl, Books and More

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19th, and if you’re trying to come up with ideas for dad, we’ve compiled some of our favorite gifts to help you out.

From records to tech, books to vodka and everything in between, we’ve got gift ideas dad will love for all budgets and interests. These items are sure to have him bragging to his friends at the next neighborhood BBQ.

And if you’re after a one-click solution, simply check out all of our epic Consequence merch and grab some quality swag. A comfy new shirt and/or some CBD goodies are likely exactly what dad needs to relax into summer; it’s all available in our shop here.

Advertisement

Check out the full gift guide below.

Vinyl & CDs

Vinyl Me, Please ($43.00/month – $399.00/year): Why give dad only one day out of the year when you can give him 12? With a Vinyl Me, Please subscription, a new record will show up at his doorstep every month. With four tracks to choose from (Classics, Essentials, Hip-Hop, and Country), dad can expect exclusive represses, colored vinyl, and extravagant packaging. Plans can be billed monthly, trimonthly, semiannually, or annually, and you can choose a record to start with here.

Arcade Fire – WE LP ($31.98): If Apple Music’s “Dad Rock Essentials” playlist is anything to go by, Arcade Fire qualifies for the legendary label of “music for dads.” While the indie group’s songs will likely be found on any reputable Father’s Day soundtrack, up your game with a physical copy of their latest record, WE. Housed in a gatefold jacket and complete with a poster and a sticker, dad can fulfill his “hey-ho” quota via 180-gram wax with this standard edition black LP. You can pick it up at your local record store, on Amazon, or order from Arcade Fire’s official store here.

Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous LP ($19.49): A Bit of Previous, the first album in seven years from legendary Scottish act Belle and Sebastian, takes a wiser, more storied perspective on their characteristic youthful stories. Clear from opener “Young and Stupid,” it’s a reflective journey from a band who are now mothers and fathers themselves. For a couple bucks more, you can also nab the Matador-exclusive version which comes with alternate cover art and a bonus 7-inch. You can pick up the vinyl on Amazon or at Matador’s webstore here.