Beyond the Boys’ Club: Lilith Czar

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and recently released a new single, “Scars,” with Upon Wings. This month’s piece features an interview with singer Lilith Czar.

This past year has been a whirlwind for Lilith Czar. Following the release of her debut album, Created from Filth and Dust, Czar recently hit the road on the “Trinity of Terror Tour” with Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills.

Next up, she’ll serve as support on Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless‘ summer tour, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Formerly known as Juliet Simms (lead vocalist of the band Automatic Loveletter and a finalist on the second season of The Voice), the singer took on the new persona of Lilith Czar as she released Created from Filth and Dust in 2021. Czar’s songs are powerful and thought-provoking. One standout, “King,” finds her singing about not wanting to be a Queen, but a King in a male-dominated world.

The singer checked in with Heavy Consequence for the latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” discussing her debut album; her previous stint touring with Halestorm and why she’s stoked for this summer’s outing; her experiences as a woman in rock and metal music; and much more. Grab tickets to her upcoming shows with Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless here, and pick up her debut album at this location.

Congratulations on opening for Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless on their upcoming summer 2022 tour. I know you’ve toured with Halestorm before. What was it like being on the road with Lzzy and company?

Advertisement

First off, I’m so excited to joining these incredible bands on this tour! I have been a fan for years, so I’m looking forward to watching them every night and sharing the stage with musicians I admire so much. Lzzy and I have formed a sisterly friendship, so having that on the road is just a really great bonus. The whole band and crew are beyond a shadow of a doubt the most kind and down-to-earth people I’ve ever met on the road. They treated us like family right off the bat and are not just great to work with — they are warm, incredibly fun and helpful in every way. I just adore each and every one of them.

What are you most looking forward to on the tour with Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless?

I think it’s safe to say that I’m a huge fan of their music. I think what draws me to both bands’ music so much is how original it is and how you know exactly who you’re listening to when you hear one of their songs. You can really feel how much thought, care and time went in to any of their records. Both Lzzy and Taylor’s voices are forces to be reckoned with, and I’m truly looking forward to watching them perform every night. As a singer and performer who intends on doing this for the rest of my life, there’s so much I can learn by watching these bands, who are so seasoned and experienced. It’s like school, except that it’s fun and much more educational in terms of my career path. I’m looking forward to soaking it all in, hanging with the bands and performing for audiences all around the country!

What are your thoughts on the camaraderie between women in the rock and metal genre?

I have said this from the moment I emerged as Lilith: The amount of support I received from the women in this genre and community has almost been overwhelming. From Maria Brink, Ash Costello, Lzzy, Dorothy and so many more, I have only ever felt lifted, heard, celebrated and like I had a team. It’s inspiring and empowering. It’s unlike any experience I have ever had in the music industry and should be an example for people everywhere. We all cheer each other on and want one another to succeed. In my humble opinion, I think this is why women are taking over. The power we have when we all stand together is unshakeable. I’d like to see this type of camaraderie applied everywhere. Imagine that.

Advertisement

So, you feel that women in rock and metal are major supporters of each other?

Yes. 1000%. First-hand experience. We all got each other’s backs. It’s like an unspoken understanding that this is what we do. It’s almost instinctual.