Bill Burr Announces New Standup Tour Dates

Bill Burr has added a new leg of US dates to his “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” standup comedy tour.
Between September and December, the veteran comedian will play shows in 25 cities, including Houston, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and San Antonio, among others.
Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also take advantage of a pre-sale set for Wednesday, May 18th by using the code BURR. Get tickets here.
The previously announced first leg of “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” is still going strong, with dates running through the end of August. Notably, on August 21st he’ll headline at Boston’s Fenway Park — becoming the first-ever comedian to do so. Check out his full list of tour dates below.
Bill Burr 2022 Tour Dates:
05/20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
06/16 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
06/17 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
06/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
06/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/26 – Calgary, AB @ Prince’s Island Park
07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/27 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino
08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino
09/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
09/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/15 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/29 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
09/30 – Bloomington, IN @ Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
10/06 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/05 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
11/06 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
11/12 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *
11/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
11/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/20 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
12/08 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
12/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
12/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
12/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
12/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center