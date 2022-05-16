Bill Burr Announces New Standup Tour Dates

Bill Burr has added a new leg of US dates to his “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” standup comedy tour.

Between September and December, the veteran comedian will play shows in 25 cities, including Houston, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and San Antonio, among others.

Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also take advantage of a pre-sale set for Wednesday, May 18th by using the code BURR. Get tickets here.

The previously announced first leg of “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” is still going strong, with dates running through the end of August. Notably, on August 21st he’ll headline at Boston’s Fenway Park — becoming the first-ever comedian to do so. Check out his full list of tour dates below.

Bill Burr 2022 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

06/16 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

06/17 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

06/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/26 – Calgary, AB @ Prince’s Island Park

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/27 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino

08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino

09/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

09/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/15 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

09/30 – Bloomington, IN @ Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/06 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/05 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

11/06 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

11/12 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

11/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

11/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/20 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

12/08 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

12/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

12/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

12/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center