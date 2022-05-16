Menu
Bill Burr Announces New Standup Tour Dates

The comedian has added a 25-date leg to his ongoing American tour

May 16, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Bill Burr has added a new leg of US dates to his “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” standup comedy tour.

    Between September and December, the veteran comedian will play shows in 25 cities, including Houston, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and San Antonio, among others.

    Tickets for these new dates go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Fans can also take advantage of a pre-sale set for Wednesday, May 18th by using the code BURR. Get tickets here.

    The previously announced first leg of “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” is still going strong, with dates running through the end of August. Notably, on August 21st he’ll headline at Boston’s Fenway Park — becoming the first-ever comedian to do so. Check out his full list of tour dates below.

    Bill Burr 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
    05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    06/16 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
    06/17 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    06/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    06/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
    06/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/26 – Calgary, AB @ Prince’s Island Park
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    08/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    08/20 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    08/27 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino
    08/28 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino
    09/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    09/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/15 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/29 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    09/30 – Bloomington, IN @ Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
    10/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    10/06 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
    10/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    11/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    11/04 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/05 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
    11/06 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
    11/12 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *
    11/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    11/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    11/20 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    12/08 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
    12/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
    12/10 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
    12/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    12/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    12/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

