Billie Eilish Announces London Climate Summit Overheated

Billie Eilish has unveiled Overheated, a six-day climate summit in London this June aligning with UK dates on her ongoing world tour. The inaugural event takes place on June 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 25th, and 26th at The O2 in London with unique panels, performances, and presenters spread across the two-week affair.

Notable attractions include introductory remarks by Eilish and FINNEAS on June 10th, a performance by Sigrid and Love Ssega on June 16th, and a special keynote speaker still to be announced. The Overheated documentary will also be presented each day and features appearances by Eilish, FINNEAS, Yungblud, English fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, Emily Eavis, and the recently Eilish-awarded, Norwegian Grammy winner girl in red. Check out the fully released itinerary on the event’s poster below.

Overheated arrives in partnership with the nonprofit organizations Support + Feed and Reverb, who will receive all profits from ticket sales. Pre-sale tickets will be available via Live Nation starting Wednesday, May 4th at 9:00 a.m. local time. General public access follows on Friday, May 6th via the event’s website.

Advertisement

Related Video

The event’s name is taken from the Happier Than Ever track “OverHeated” and its “Can’t Be Defeated” slogan fittingly echoes the song’s refrain. The name-check serves as yet another reminder of how closely the topic is held to the vocal climate activist and vegan. She continued to walk the walk at last night’s Met Gala, wearing an eco-friendly Gucci gown made entirely from upcycled materials. In April, Eilish joined thousands of musicians in launching the US chapter of Music Declares Emergency, the climate group founded in 2019 to reduce the carbon footprint of the music industry. She became the youngest recipient of PETA’s Person of the Year in December 2021.

Overheated shares the same dates and venue as the majority of Eilish’s UK run on her 2022 “Happier Than Ever Tour.” It sandwiches the singer’s headlining performance at Glastonbury, her latest entry in what has been a can’t-miss festival season for Eilish so far — highlighted by her marquee Coachella sets in April. Grab your seats to one of Billie’s remaining tour dates today via Ticketmaster.