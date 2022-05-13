The Black Keys Perform “Wild Child” and “It Ain’t Over” on Kimmel: Watch

In celebration of their new album, Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night to perform the singles “Wild Child” and “It Ain’t Over.” Watch the replay below.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney played the pair of tracks just a few days before the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Big Come Up, but the rollicking Kimmel set is proof the Keys are still in their prime.

In an interview with Consequence, Auerbach spoke about shooting the “Wild Child” video, in which he and Carney played high school faculty members. “Pat and I have always been the kind of band where we just don’t like to lip sync a song to perform it,” he explained. “So, we’d rather kind of make fun of ourselves and make fun of somebody while we make a video.”

Auerbach also revealed how “It Ain’t Over” was made. “Sometimes I improvise a line here or there, and then it turns into the root of the song,” he said. “I think we were just jamming and playing and I started singing that just like it is. So the chorus just popped out of nowhere.”

Dropout Boogie marks the proper follow-up to 2020’s “Let’s Rock.” Last year, the Keys shared their blues covers album Delta Kream. Catch them on the road this summer as they trek across North America with Band of Horses. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.