black midi Announce New Album Hellfire, Say “Welcome to Hell” with New Single: Stream

black midi are ready to bring you to their post-punk netherworld with Hellfire, their third studio album. Before it’s out on July 15th via Rough Trade Records, the trio have shared the LP’s aptly-titled lead single “Welcome to Hell” today. Additionally, black midi have unveiled a list of 2022 tour dates in the US.

Hellfire, black midi’s follow-up to last year’s Cavalcade, is billed as a concept album of sorts that juggles “themes of pain, loss, and anguish.” While Cavalcade was more melodic and their 2019 debut Schlagenheim was brutal and grating, black midi find the balance on Hellfire, which the band wrote in isolation in London. As guitarist/lead vocalist Geordie Greep puts it in a press release: “If Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film… I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs.” Pre-orders for Hellfire are ongoing.

“Welcome to Hell” is epic, indeed. Many of the songs on Hellfire contain detailed stories told in the first person, and this one is no exception, with Greep assuming the role of a nihilistic, shell-shocked military soldier: “Bullets were made for men like you:

The impotent idiots god forgot,” he sneers in his instantly-recognizable voice.

Advertisement

Related Video

With a mathy rhythm section and a searing breakdown, it’s a black midi track through-and-through. Watch the 2D- and 3D-animated music video for “Welcome to Hell,” directed by Gustaf Holtenäs, below.

After they wrap up their current leg in Europe, black midi will begin their US shows on July 21st at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. The 25-date leg of the tour includes stops at New York’s Central Park, LA’s Wiltern, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, and more before concluding on October 15th in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13th, and they’ll be available over at Ticketmaster.

After the jump, see black midi’s 2022 tour dates, as well as the tracklist and artwork for Hellfire.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, black midi shared the three-track Cavalcovers EP, on which they performed their own renditions of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight on Vermont.”

Hellfire Artwork:

Hellfire Tracklist:

01. Hellfire

02. Sugar/Tzu

03. Eat Men Eat

04. Welcome to Hell

05. Still

06. The Race is About to Begin

07. Dangerous Liaisons

08. The Defence

09. 27 Questions

black midi 2022 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

07/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

07/24 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage

09/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

09/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/10 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza

09/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

09/29 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall

10/03 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

10/08 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

10/15 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall