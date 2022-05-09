Menu
black midi Announce New Album Hellfire, Say “Welcome to Hell” with New Single: Stream

Plus, new 2022 US tour dates

black midi, photo by Atiba Jefferson
May 9, 2022 | 2:55pm ET

    black midi are ready to bring you to their post-punk netherworld with Hellfire, their third studio album. Before it’s out on July 15th via Rough Trade Records, the trio have shared the LP’s aptly-titled lead single “Welcome to Hell” today. Additionally, black midi have unveiled a list of 2022 tour dates in the US.

    Hellfire, black midi’s follow-up to last year’s Cavalcade, is billed as a concept album of sorts that juggles “themes of pain, loss, and anguish.” While Cavalcade was more melodic and their 2019 debut Schlagenheim was brutal and grating, black midi find the balance on Hellfire, which the band wrote in isolation in London. As guitarist/lead vocalist Geordie Greep puts it in a press release: “If Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film… I don’t believe in Hell, but all that old world folly is great for songs.” Pre-orders for Hellfire are ongoing.

    “Welcome to Hell” is epic, indeed. Many of the songs on Hellfire contain detailed stories told in the first person, and this one is no exception, with Greep assuming the role of a nihilistic, shell-shocked military soldier: “Bullets were made for men like you:
    The impotent idiots god forgot,” he sneers in his instantly-recognizable voice.

    Related Video

    With a mathy rhythm section and a searing breakdown, it’s a black midi track through-and-through. Watch the 2D- and 3D-animated music video for “Welcome to Hell,” directed by Gustaf Holtenäs, below.

    After they wrap up their current leg in Europe, black midi will begin their US shows on July 21st at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. The 25-date leg of the tour includes stops at New York’s Central Park, LA’s Wiltern, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, and more before concluding on October 15th in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 13th, and they’ll be available over at Ticketmaster.

    After the jump, see black midi’s 2022 tour dates, as well as the tracklist and artwork for Hellfire.

    Earlier this year, black midi shared the three-track Cavalcovers EP, on which they performed their own renditions of King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight on Vermont.”

    Hellfire Artwork:

    black midi hellfire artwork

    Hellfire Tracklist:
    01. Hellfire
    02. Sugar/Tzu
    03. Eat Men Eat
    04. Welcome to Hell
    05. Still
    06. The Race is About to Begin
    07. Dangerous Liaisons
    08. The Defence
    09. 27 Questions

    black midi 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    07/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
    07/24 – New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage
    09/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
    09/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    09/10 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    09/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    09/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress Plaza
    09/22 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
    09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
    09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
    09/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
    09/29 – Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall
    10/03 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
    10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    10/07 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
    10/08 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    10/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
    10/15 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

