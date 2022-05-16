Black Mirror Greenlit for Season 6 at Netflix

It’s been nearly three years since new episodes of Black Mirror landed on Netflix, but Variety reports the streamer has now greenlit the dystopian sci-fi series for Season 6.

Currently in pre-production, details of the new season are being kept under wraps, but Variety describes it as “more cinematic in scope,” with each episode being “treated as an individual film.” Considering most of the recent episodes have run well over an hour, it will be interesting to see how the Black Mirror showrunners take the series to the next level.

Season 5 of Black Mirror premiered in June 2019. Containing three episodes, it featured a star-studded cast of Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Soon after, series creator Charlie Brooker and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company House of Tomorrow to sign a massive deal with Netflix under the production banner Broke and Bones.

However, the rights to Black Mirror stayed with House of Tomorrow’s parent company Endemol Shine Group and were then transferred to Banijay Group in an acquisition. This left the future of the show hanging in the balance, but Banijay Rights has now licensed it to Netflix.

Since joining Netflix, Brooker has helmed the Death to 2020 and Death to 2021 year-in-review shows and executive produced the special Attack of the Hollywood Clichés. More recently, he launched the interactive short Cat Burglar.