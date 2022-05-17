Menu
Blake Rose Shares Origins of “Demon”: Exclusive

He'll also be hitting the road with girl in red for a fall tour

Blake Rose
Blake Rose, photo by Brent Campanelli
Mary Siroky
May 17, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Our recurring new music series Origins is where artists can reveal the stories behind their latest release. Today, Blake Rose shares the story behind his latest single, “Demon.”

    “I performed ‘Demon’ for the first time on tour opening for Ashe in April and it was the most exhilarating experience,” recalls Blake Rose. “I’ve never had that kind of reaction to an unreleased song before, which made me super excited to put it out.”

    “Demon,” out via AWAL Recordings, was released in April, and today (May 17th), Rose is premiering a special live performance visual exclusively via Consequence. It’s the first new music from the Australia-born artist (who is now based in Los Angeles) since his March 2022 release, “Confidence.”

    The bright and bouncy pop track transforms once the first chorus hits, becoming an anthemic and explosive hype track. It makes sense that Rose was emboldened to share it after seeing the response live; the track is tailor-made to hype people up.

    He’ll also be acting as support for girl in red on a fall tour. (Tickets are available via Ticketmaster here.) “It’s one of those songs with a chorus that you just want to scream your lungs out to, and I can’t wait to share that experience with fans,” he adds. “I’m super grateful to be opening for girl in red in September, so hopefully there’s some people that know the words!”

    Below, get an exclusive look at the dreamy, nostalgic live video for “Demon” and check out Blake Rose’s insights into inspiration for the track. You can also watch the official video for the song here.

