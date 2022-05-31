Menu
Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of Unreleased Footage from Inside: Watch

A deluxe edition of Inside (The Songs) is also on the way

Bo Burnham Inside Deluxe
Photo courtesy of Bo Burnham
May 30, 2022 | 9:39pm ET

    Bo Burnham has shared 63 minutes of unreleased outtakes from his Emmy Award-winning comedy special, Inside. What’s more, a deluxe edition of the special’s companion album, Inside (The Songs), will be released on June 3rd.

    Burnham shared his quarantine special Inside in May 2021, and it quickly became a pandemic sensation. Filmed at the same house that Wes Craven used for the exterior of A Nightmare on Elm Street, the special was less a traditional comedy special than a musical exploration of an unravelling mind. It went on to win Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “All Eyes on Me.” Consequence also honored Burnham by naming him our 2021 Comedian of the Year.

    Now, a year after the special’s release Burnham has surprised fans by sharing more than an hour’s worth of bonus footage, which you can stream via his YouTube channel. “a year ago today, i released a special called inside. i’ve spent the last two months editing together material that i shot for the special but didn’t end up using,” Burnham wrote in a tweet announcing the outtakes. “i hope you enjoy it.”

