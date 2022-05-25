Menu
Bob Dylan’s First Re-Recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” in 60 Years Going Up for Auction

It was recorded with T Bone Burnett for his new Ionic Original audio project

Bob Dylan, photo courtesy of artist
May 25, 2022 | 11:19am ET

    Bob Dylan recently re-recorded “Blowin’ in the Wind” for the first time since 1962 as part of a new audio project from legendary producer T Bone Burnett. The lone copy of the recording will go up for auction at Christie’s beginning the week of July 7th, with an expected price tag of between £600,000-1,000,000.

    The re-recording is the first release pressed on Burnett’s Ionic Original disc, which utilizes new analogue sound technology that “possesses a depth, resonance and sonic fidelity that exceeds that of vinyl, CD, streaming or any other means of experiencing recorded music,” according to Burnett. Ionic Originals are created by painting lacquer onto an aluminium disc, which is then played using a stylus like a vinyl record.

    “An Ionic Original is the pinnacle of recorded sound,” Burnett explained in a statement. “It is archival quality. It is future proof. It is one of one. Not only is an Ionic Original the equivalent of a painting, it is a painting. It is lacquer painted onto an aluminum disc, with a spiral etched into it by music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it.”

    “Analogue sound has more depth, more harmonic complexity, more resonance, better imaging. Analogue has more feel, more character, more touch,” Burnett added. “Digital sound is frozen. Analogue sound is alive.”

    Individuals who are interested in bidding on Dylan’s re-recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” will be able to book an in-person listening session in Los Angeles, New York, and London.

    For Dylan fans who don’t have access to such a large slush fund, they can still hear their favorite bard by checking him out on his “Never Ending Tour.” He’s set to kick off a new west coast leg of dates later this week, and tickets can be purchased here.

    Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/28 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
    05/29 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center
    05/31 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    06/05 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Performing Arts Center
    06/07 – Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium
    06/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    06/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre
    06/18 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
    06/20 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater
    06/22 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    06/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Civic Auditorium
    06/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
    06/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    06/28 – Boise, ID @ Velma M. Morrison Center
    06/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
    07/01 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
    07/03 – Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
    07/05 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
    07/06 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

