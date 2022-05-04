Menu
Bob Dylan to Release New Version of “Subterranean Homesick Blues”

"Subterranean Homesick Blues (2022 Remake)" is the first release from T Borne Burnett's new Iconic Originals audio project

Bob Dylan Subterranean Homesick Blues
Bob Dylan in video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues”
May 4, 2022 | 11:45am ET

    Bob Dylan is set to release a newly recorded version of “Subterranean Homesick Blues” on Friday, May 6th.

    The re-recording is tied to a new audio project from legendary producer T Bone Burnett called Iconic Originals. Specifically, Burnett has developed a new analogue sound technology that he says “possesses a depth, resonance and sonic fidelity that exceeds that of vinyl, CD, streaming or any other means of experiencing recorded music.”

    To launch the project, Burnett enlisted Dylan to re-record some of his most iconic songs.

    “An Ionic Original is the pinnacle of recorded sound,” Burnett said in a statement. “It is archival quality. It is future proof. It is one of one. Not only is an Ionic Original the equivalent of a painting, it is a painting. It is lacquer painted onto an aluminum disc, with a spiral etched into it by music. This painting, however, has the additional quality of containing that music, which can be heard by putting a stylus into the spiral and spinning it.”

    Related Video

    “Analogue sound has more depth, more harmonic complexity, more resonance, better imaging. Analogue has more feel, more character, more touch,” Burnett added. “Digital sound is frozen. Analogue sound is alive.”

    Additional details about the project will presumably be revealed on Friday. In the meantime, Dylan has launched a countdown for “Subterranean Homesick Blues (2022 Remake)” on his YouTube channel.

    One of Dylan’s earliest electric recordings, “Subterranean Homesick Blues” was originally released in March 1965 as the lead single to his fifth album, Bringing It All Back Home. The song was notably accompanied by video from D.A. Pennebaker, in which Dylan held up cue curds with various words and lyrics.

