Boldy James and Real Bad Man Share Banging New Album Killing Nothing: Stream

Boldy James and Real Bad Man have teamed up for the ice cold new album Killing Nothing.

James previously linked with Real Bad Man in 2020 for the stellar album Real Bad Boldy, which means this isn’t the first time that fans have wondered how Real Bad Man can simultaneously claim to be a Los Angeles clothing collective and also a music production crew (Adam Weissman and James Clay Jones III are credited on every track). Then again, we can definitely see the appeal in looking as tight as Killing Nothing sounds.

The 13-track set features contributions from frequent Boldy collaborator Stove God Cooks, as well as CRIMEAPPLE, Knowledge the Pirate, and Rome Streetz. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify, and scroll onwards to check out the artwork and tracklist.

It’s Boldy James’ first album since December’s collaboration with The Alchemist, Super Tecmo Bo, which itself was a sequel to their August 2021 drop Bo Jackson, one of the best albums of the year.

Killing Nothing Artwork:

Killing Nothing Tracklist:

01. Water Under the Bridge

02. All the Way Out

03. Game Time

04. Hundred Ninety Bands

05. Medellin (feat. CRIMEAPPLE)

06. Cash Transactions (feat. Knowledge the Pirate)

07. Open Door (feat. Rome Streetz and Stove God Cooks)

08. Ain’t No Bon Jovi

09. Bo Jack (Miller Light)

10. Sig Sauer

11. 5 Mississippi

12. Seeing Visions

13. Killing Nothing