The What Breaks Down Bonnaroo’s 2022 Schedule

An analysis of conflicts and day strategies

The What Podcast
Consequence Staff
May 25, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    Lineup release day and schedule release day are special occasions for festival fans. Brad, Barry and Lord Taco from The What Podcast offer their thoughts on the Bonnaroo 2022 schedule. What are the highlights and where are the conflicts?

    Follow along with the lineup and schedule, and pick up Bonarroo tickets here.

    Listen to The What crew analyze the schedule above or watch the discussion below. Then, like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts or by using the links above. Don’t forget to also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and grab the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or use the buy-now button below.

