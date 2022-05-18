Menu
The What’s Bonnaroo Do’s and Don’ts for 2022

Get ready for you return to the Farm with self-care tips, packing prep, and more

Yoga at Bonnaroo, photo by David Brendan Hall
Consequence Staff
May 18, 2022 | 2:47pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    Bonnaroo is officially less than a month away, which means it’s time to start preparing in earnest. The What podcast is here to get you ready for a return to the farm with a helpful list of do’s and don’ts.

    Helpful tip number one: Get tickets here.

    Once those are secure, Bonnaroo veterans and The What hosts Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco have plenty of tips. From camping etiquette to showering tips, self-care advice to packing lists, the trio of longtime Camp Nutbutter residents share their knowledge of Roo do’s and don’ts.

    Dig into the tips by listening to the episode above or watch the whole chat via the YouTube player below. Then, like, review, and subscribe to The What wherever you get your podcasts or by using the links above. Don’t forget to also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and grab the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

