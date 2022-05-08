Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bono and The Edge Surprise Ukrainian Soldiers with Concert in Bomb Shelter

Including a special cover of Ben E. King's "Stand By You"

bono the edge ukraine concert bomb shelter soldier stand by me cover ben e king watch
Bono and The Edge perform in Ukraine (photo via Twitter)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 8, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    Bono and The Edge performed a surprise acoustic concert from a Kyiv bomb shelter on Sunday in support of the Ukrainian people in the midst of their ongoing war with Russia.

    “President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do. — Bono and The Edge #StandWithUkraine,” U2 tweeted from their official account ahead of the impromptu set, which took place in the converted Kryschatek metro station.

    According to a report by The Irish Times, the rock star duo ran through a number of U2 songs, including “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Angel of Harlem,” “With or Without You,” and “Desire” before performing a special rendition of Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me” alongside a golden-voiced Ukrainian soldier.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Stand by Ukraine/ Oh whoa, stand by Ukraine/ Won’t you stand, won’t you stand by Ukraine/ Oh darlin’, darlin’, stand by Ukraine,” Bono and the soldier belted out as The Edge accompanied them on guitar.

    Watch clips from the surprise concert below.

    Several days earlier, U2 gave a shoutout on social media to “Reverberate Ukraine,” the NFT aid fundraiser for the war-torn country organized by Island Records UK and Kyiv-based artist Alexey Kondakov. The initiative will raise money for World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine fund through May 12th.

    J.J. Abrams is also currently developing a scripted series for Netflix about the band with a script from Bohemian Rhapsody scribe Anthony McCarten. While Bono and co.’s involvement in the project is being kept under wraps for now, it’s expected to get not only their blessing but their discography as well.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

spoon hammerstein ballroom review recap photos setlist may 6th friday

Spoon Make Up for Postponement with Flawless Set in New York City: Photos + Setlist

May 8, 2022

Arcade Fire SNL

Arcade Fire Deliver Rousing Four-Song Performance on SNL: Watch

May 8, 2022

Arcade Fire

How to Get Tickets to Arcade Fire's 2022 Tour Dates

May 7, 2022

The Lemonheads' Evan Dando Says Jawbreaker Are "Pussies" After Being Fired from Their Tour

May 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bono and The Edge Surprise Ukrainian Soldiers with Concert in Bomb Shelter

Menu Shop Search Sale