Bonobo Announces North America Tour for Fall 2022

Supporting his new album Fragments

bonobo north america canada united states 2022 tour dates electronic music news
Bonobo, photo by Grant Spanier
May 3, 2022 | 3:02pm ET

    Bonobo is hitting the road. Today, the musician born Simon Green has announced a 20-date full band tour across North America in Fall 2022. The shows will be in support of FragmentsBonobo’s album from January.

    Bonobo will kick things off with a DJ set at Montreal’s Piknic Electronique on September 10th before starting the full band shows in Toronto on the 19th. He’ll hit major cities across Canada and the US, including Montreal, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, and Las Vegas, before ending things off on a high note at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Pre-sale begins this Thursday, May 5th at 11:00 a.m. local time (use code FINALE), with general sale beginning the 6th at 11:00 a.m. local time; head over to Ticketmaster for tickets. See Bonobo’s full schedule below.

    These mark some of Bonobo’s first shows in North America since earning two Grammy nominations this year, both for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Heartbreak” and “Loom”).

    Last year, Bonobo contributed to Moog Music’s 7-track EP, Explorations in Analog Synthesisalongside the likes of Jamila Woods, Julianna Barwick, and Dan Deacon.

    Bonobo 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronique (DJ Set)
    09/19 – Toronto, ON @ History
    09/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
    09/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
    09/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
    09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
    09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    09/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
    09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
    10/01 – Miami, FL @ Space Park
    10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
    10/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    10/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    10/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
    10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    10/20 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
    10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

