Bonobo Announces North America Tour for Fall 2022

Bonobo is hitting the road. Today, the musician born Simon Green has announced a 20-date full band tour across North America in Fall 2022. The shows will be in support of Fragments, Bonobo’s album from January.

Bonobo will kick things off with a DJ set at Montreal’s Piknic Electronique on September 10th before starting the full band shows in Toronto on the 19th. He’ll hit major cities across Canada and the US, including Montreal, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, and Las Vegas, before ending things off on a high note at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Pre-sale begins this Thursday, May 5th at 11:00 a.m. local time (use code FINALE), with general sale beginning the 6th at 11:00 a.m. local time; head over to Ticketmaster for tickets. See Bonobo’s full schedule below.

These mark some of Bonobo’s first shows in North America since earning two Grammy nominations this year, both for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Heartbreak” and “Loom”).

Last year, Bonobo contributed to Moog Music’s 7-track EP, Explorations in Analog Synthesis, alongside the likes of Jamila Woods, Julianna Barwick, and Dan Deacon.

Bonobo 2022 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Montreal, QC @ Piknic Electronique (DJ Set)

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

09/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

09/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

09/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

10/01 – Miami, FL @ Space Park

10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/12 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

10/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/20 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

