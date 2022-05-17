Boris Announce New Album and 2022 North American Tour, Share “She Is Burning”: Stream

Boris are returning with a new album, Heavy Rocks (2022), a continuation of their ongoing Heavy Rocks LP series. The prolific Japanese band shared the lead single “She Is Burning” ahead of the August 12th release date and also announced a 2022 North American tour.

On their previous two Heavy Rocks albums (2002 and 2011), Boris embraced their love for 1970s hard rock and heavy psych. They’re bringing that same ethos to the 2022 iteration, as heard on “She Is Burning.”

The track is an unhinged ripper that chaotically barrels forward, threatening to collapse at any moment as the band exercises its penchant for experimentation and improvisation. The song actually sounds like it’s on fire, and Boris emphasize this with a performance clip that sees them surrounded by flames.

The band issued a statement on the new album in a press release:

“The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone’s thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us. We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you – instinct, intuition, and fangs.This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere. We just keep showing this attitude.”

Boris will be supporting the new Heavy Rocks (2022) LP with a late summer / early fall North American tour featuring support from Nothing. Both bands will play Psycho Vegas (August 19th-21st) before embarking on the proper outing. Headlining dates kick off August 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and run through September 24th in Mexico City. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order Heavy Rocks (2022) via Relapse Records. Below you can stream the video for “She Is Burning,” see the album art/tracklist, and see the full list of tour dates.

Heavy Rocks (2022) Artwork:

Heavy Rocks (2022) Tracklist:

01. She is Burning

02. Cramper

03. My name is blank

04. Blah Blah Blah

05. Question 1

06. Nosferatou

07. Ruins

08. Ghostly imagination

09. Chained

10. (not) Last song



Boris’ 2022 North American Tour Dates with Nothing:

08/19-21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas @ Resort World Las Vegas

08/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

08/25 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

08/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *

08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

08/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

08/31 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival @ The Vogue

09/10 – St. Louis, MI @ Delmar Hall

09/11 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

09/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/24 – Mexico City, MX @ House of Vans

* = no Nothing