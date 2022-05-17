Menu
Boris Announce New Album and 2022 North American Tour, Share “She Is Burning”: Stream

The latest offering from the prolific Japanese band continues the Heavy Rocks LP series

boris heavy rocks 2022
Boris (photo by Yoshihiro Mori)
May 17, 2022 | 1:08pm ET

    Boris are returning with a new album, Heavy Rocks (2022), a continuation of their ongoing Heavy Rocks LP series. The prolific Japanese band shared the lead single “She Is Burning” ahead of the August 12th release date and also announced a 2022 North American tour.

    On their previous two Heavy Rocks albums (2002 and 2011), Boris embraced their love for 1970s hard rock and heavy psych. They’re bringing that same ethos to the 2022 iteration, as heard on “She Is Burning.”

    The track is an unhinged ripper that chaotically barrels forward, threatening to collapse at any moment as the band exercises its penchant for experimentation and improvisation. The song actually sounds like it’s on fire, and Boris emphasize this with a performance clip that sees them surrounded by flames.

    Related Video

    The band issued a statement on the new album in a press release:

    “The world has changed over the last two years. Everyone’s thinking is simpler and pragmatic. Now, it is easier for everyone to grasp what is important to each of us. We leave it to the future and pass it on. The soul of rock music is constantly evolving. A soul that transcends words and meaning to reach you – instinct, intuition, and fangs.This is the heavy rock of Boris now. As we land on our 30th anniversary, Boris continues to evolve, accelerating the latest and universal. Boris does not lead anyone anywhere. We just keep showing this attitude.”

    Boris will be supporting the new Heavy Rocks (2022) LP with a late summer / early fall North American tour featuring support from Nothing. Both bands will play Psycho Vegas (August 19th-21st) before embarking on the proper outing. Headlining dates kick off August 22nd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and run through September 24th in Mexico City. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    psycho vegas 2022 lineup
     Editor's Pick
    Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Lineup: Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Mayhem, Boris, High on Fire, and More

    Pre-order Heavy Rocks (2022) via Relapse Records. Below you can stream the video for “She Is Burning,” see the album art/tracklist, and see the full list of tour dates.

    Heavy Rocks (2022) Artwork:

    unnamed 48 Boris Announce New Album and 2022 North American Tour, Share She Is Burning: Stream

    Heavy Rocks (2022) Tracklist:
    01. She is Burning
    02. Cramper
    03. My name is blank
    04. Blah Blah Blah
    05. Question 1
    06. Nosferatou
    07. Ruins
    08. Ghostly imagination
    09. Chained
    10. (not) Last song

    Boris’ 2022 North American Tour Dates with Nothing:
    08/19-21 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Las Vegas @ Resort World Las Vegas
    08/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
    08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
    08/25 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
    08/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    08/27 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live *
    08/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    08/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    08/31 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
    09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
    09/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    09/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Post. Festival @ The Vogue
    09/10 – St. Louis, MI @ Delmar Hall
    09/11 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    09/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    09/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    09/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    09/17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    09/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    09/24 – Mexico City, MX @ House of Vans

    * = no Nothing

    boris heavy rocks 2022 tour

