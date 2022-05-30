Boston Calling 2022 Photo Gallery: Metallica, Avril Lavigne, Nine Inch Nails, & More

Despite looking nothing like the festival that was first announced back in May 2021 — or even what was detailed in January of this year — Boston Calling 2022 did indeed happen, and we have the photos to prove it.
Unfortunate circumstances, positive COVID tests, and severe weather warnings meant a number of artists on the original lineup never took the stage. It also meant that Nine Inch Nails performed a rare double-header, topping both Friday and Saturday night.
So the festival may not have been exactly what fans were expecting when they first bought tickets, but if you were able to look past all the unavoidable misfortunes, there was still more than enough to make for a successful Memorial Day Weekend event. With performances from Metallica, Run the Jewels, HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and even Cheap Trick, how couldn’t there be?
Ahead, find photos from all three days of Boston Calling 2022. Then stay tuned for our complete recap of the event.