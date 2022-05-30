Menu
Boston Calling 2022 Photo Gallery: Metallica, Avril Lavigne, Nine Inch Nails, & More

Plus Run the Jewels, HAIM, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and others

Nine Inch Nails, Avril Lavigne, and Metallica, photos by Ben Kaye
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
May 30, 2022 | 12:01pm ET

    Despite looking nothing like the festival that was first announced back in May 2021 — or even what was detailed in January of this year — Boston Calling 2022 did indeed happen, and we have the photos to prove it.

    Unfortunate circumstances, positive COVID tests, and severe weather warnings meant a number of artists on the original lineup never took the stage. It also meant that Nine Inch Nails performed a rare double-header, topping both Friday and Saturday night.

    So the festival may not have been exactly what fans were expecting when they first bought tickets, but if you were able to look past all the unavoidable misfortunes, there was still more than enough to make for a successful Memorial Day Weekend event. With performances from Metallica, Run the Jewels, HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and even Cheap Trick, how couldn’t there be?

    Ahead, find photos from all three days of Boston Calling 2022. Then stay tuned for our complete recap of the event.

    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
    Goose, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    Goose, photo by Ben Kaye
    Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
    Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
    Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye
    Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Goose, photo by Ben Kaye
    Goose, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
    Boston Calling 2022, photo by Ben Kaye
    Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
    EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye
    Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
    Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye
    Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    KennyHoopla, photo by Ben Kaye
    Crowd at Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye
    Goose, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
    The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye
    Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye
    Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye
    The Struts and Paris Jackson, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye
    Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye
    Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye
    The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye
    Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye
    KennyHoopla, photo by Ben Kaye
    Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Van Buren Records, photo by Ben Kaye
    Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    Crowd at Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye
    Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye
    Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye
    Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye
    HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye
    KennyHoopla, photo by Ben Kaye
    Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye
    The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye
    Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye

