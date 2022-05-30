Boston Calling 2022 Photo Gallery: Metallica, Avril Lavigne, Nine Inch Nails, & More

Despite looking nothing like the festival that was first announced back in May 2021 — or even what was detailed in January of this year — Boston Calling 2022 did indeed happen, and we have the photos to prove it.

Unfortunate circumstances, positive COVID tests, and severe weather warnings meant a number of artists on the original lineup never took the stage. It also meant that Nine Inch Nails performed a rare double-header, topping both Friday and Saturday night.

So the festival may not have been exactly what fans were expecting when they first bought tickets, but if you were able to look past all the unavoidable misfortunes, there was still more than enough to make for a successful Memorial Day Weekend event. With performances from Metallica, Run the Jewels, HAIM, Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and even Cheap Trick, how couldn’t there be?

Ahead, find photos from all three days of Boston Calling 2022. Then stay tuned for our complete recap of the event.

HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye Goose, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye Goose, photo by Ben Kaye Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Goose, photo by Ben Kaye Goose, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye Boston Calling 2022, photo by Ben Kaye Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye Glass Animals, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye KennyHoopla, photo by Ben Kaye Crowd at Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye Goose, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye Paris Texas, photo by Ben Kaye Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye The Struts and Paris Jackson, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Boston Calling, photo by Ben Kaye Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye EarthGang, photo by Ben Kaye The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye KennyHoopla, photo by Ben Kaye Orville Peck, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Van Buren Records, photo by Ben Kaye Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye Crowd at Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Weezer, photo by Ben Kaye Metallica, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Run the Jewels, photo by Ben Kaye Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye Cheap Trick, photo by Ben Kaye Black Pumas, photo by Ben Kaye HAIM, photo by Ben Kaye KennyHoopla, photo by Ben Kaye Avril Lavigne, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye The Struts, photo by Ben Kaye Nine Inch Nails, photo by Ben Kaye