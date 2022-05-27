We hope you have a box of tissues nearby, because Bright Eyes have today unveiled reworked versions of some of their earliest songs. To accompany the recent reissues of their 1998 debut A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997, 1998’s Letting Off the Happiness, and 2000’s Fevers and Mirrors, Conor Oberst and company have released a companion EP for each album, each comprising re-recordings of five album tracks plus a cover of a song that especially inspired them when they originally made that album.

But Bright Eyes didn’t embark on this ambitious project alone: To help them, the band enlisted pals like Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, and M. Ward to contribute. In addition to hearing Oberst covering Simon Joyner, Lullaby for the Working Class, and — duh — Elliott Smith, we also get to hear Bridgers provide backing vocals on Fevers and Mirrors highlight “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” and Crutchfield adding her own flair to one of her favorite Bright Eyes songs, “Contrast and Compare.” In total, there’s 54 new Bright Eyes recordings to hear.

“It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” Oberst said of the series in a statement. “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.” Perhaps he should’ve labeled the re-recordings “Conor’s Version.” Stream each of the companion EPs via Spotify or Apple Music, and see their full tracklists, below.

Given there’s not any more unexpected interruptions, Bright Eyes are in the midst of their newly-expanded 2022 tour. Grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/a-collection-of-songs-written-and-recorded-1995-1997-a-companion-ep-digital-album" target="_blank">A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP / digital album by Bright Eyes</a>

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/letting-off-the-happiness-a-companion-ep-digital-album" target="_blank">Letting Off The Happiness: A Companion EP / digital album by Bright Eyes</a>

<a href="https://brighteyes.bandcamp.com/album/fevers-and-mirrors-a-companion-ep-digital-album" target="_blank">Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP / digital album by Bright Eyes</a>

A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP Artwork:

A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997: A Companion EP Tracklist:

01. Driving Fast Through a Big City at Night

02. Solid Jackson

03. A Celebration Upon Completion

04. Falling Out of Love at This Volume

05. Exaltation on a Cool Kitchen Floor

06. Double Joe (Simon Joyner cover)

Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion EP Artwork:

Letting Off the Happiness: A Companion EP Tracklist:

01. The Difference in the Shades

02. The City Has Sex (feat. Waxahatchee)

03. Contrast and Compare (feat. Waxahatchee)

04. Kathy with a K’s Song (feat. M Ward)

05. St. Ides Heaven (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Elliott Smith cover)

06. June on the West Coast (feat. Becky Stark)

Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP Artwork:

Fevers and Mirrors: A Companion EP Tracklist:

01. Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

02. A Scale, a Mirror, and Those Indifferent Clocks (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

03. Arienette

04. Hypnotist (Song for Daniel H) (Lullaby for the Working Class cover)

05. When the Curious Girl Realizes She is Under Glass (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

06. A Spindle, a Darkness, a Fever, and a Necklace (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)