Bring Me the Horizon Announce Fall 2022 US Tour

Bring Me the Horizon have announced a Fall 2022 US tour with support from Knocked Loose, grandson, and siiickbrain.

The outing launches with UK band’s appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival on September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky. From there, the band links up with the rest of the tour package on September 24th in Brooklyn. The trek runs through an October 20th date in Denver. Bring Me the Horizon will then wrap up their itinerary with three performances at the When Were Were Young Festival in Las Vegas (October 22nd, 23rd, and 29th).

Tickets to the headlining shows go on sale Friday (May 20th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Tuesday (May 17th) at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday (May 19th) using code FINALE.

Bring Me the Horizon are coming off their most recent release, the Post Human: Survival Horror EP, which dropped in late 2020 amid the peak of the pandemic. The mini-album explored an array of alternative-metal styles and featured notable guest spots from YUNGBLUD, BABYMETAL, Nova Twins, and Evanescence’s Amy Lee.

See the full list of Bring Me the Horizon’s fall US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Bring Me the Horizon’s 2022 US Tour Dates:

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/25 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E Arena *

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

09/30 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena *

10/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Emo Nite New Orleans Vacation *

10/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall *

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena *

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

10/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center *

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

* = w/ Knocked Loose, grandson, siiickbrain