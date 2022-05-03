Broken Social Scene Announce You Forgot It in People 20th Anniversary Tour

Broken Social Scene will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved sophomore album, You Forgot It in People, by embarking on a North American tour this fall.
The Canadian collective will “play tracks from that album and more of your favourites” on the 18-date outing, which kicks off in Vancouver on September 23rd. The tour also includes stops in Portland, Denver, Iowa City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, before concluding with two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall on October 15th and 16th.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale precedes the public on-sale on Thursday, March 5th (using the code FINALE).
In related news, BSS recently partnered with Z2 Comics for a graphic novel inspired by You Forgot It in People.
Broken Social Scene 2022 Tour Dates:
09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/29 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/07 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
10/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall