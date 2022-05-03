Broken Social Scene Announce You Forgot It in People 20th Anniversary Tour

Broken Social Scene will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved sophomore album, You Forgot It in People, by embarking on a North American tour this fall.

The Canadian collective will “play tracks from that album and more of your favourites” on the 18-date outing, which kicks off in Vancouver on September 23rd. The tour also includes stops in Portland, Denver, Iowa City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, before concluding with two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall on October 15th and 16th.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale precedes the public on-sale on Thursday, March 5th (using the code FINALE).

In related news, BSS recently partnered with Z2 Comics for a graphic novel inspired by You Forgot It in People.

Broken Social Scene 2022 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/29 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu

09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/07 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

10/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall