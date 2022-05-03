Menu
Broken Social Scene Announce You Forgot It in People 20th Anniversary Tour

The Canadian collective will "play tracks from that album and more of your favourites"

Broken Social Scene 2022
Broken Social Scene, photo courtesy of band
May 3, 2022

    Broken Social Scene will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved sophomore album, You Forgot It in People, by embarking on a North American tour this fall.

    The Canadian collective will “play tracks from that album and more of your favourites” on the 18-date outing, which kicks off in Vancouver on September 23rd. The tour also includes stops in Portland, Denver, Iowa City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, before concluding with two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall on October 15th and 16th.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale precedes the public on-sale on Thursday, March 5th (using the code FINALE).

    Related Video

    In related news, BSS recently partnered with Z2 Comics for a graphic novel inspired by You Forgot It in People.

    Broken Social Scene 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    09/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    09/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    09/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    09/29 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
    09/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    10/02 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    10/05 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    10/07 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre
    10/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    10/09 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    10/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    10/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

    Broken Social Scene 2022 tour

