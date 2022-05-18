Menu
Billy Eichner Is a Commitment-Phobic Podcaster in Trailer for LGBTQ Rom-Com Bros: Watch

The first romantic comedy from a major studio featuring an entirely LGBTQ principal cast

Bros (Universal Pictures)
May 18, 2022 | 12:30pm ET

    Of all the blockbuster romantic comedies in the world, one category has remained unfairly overlooked for way too long: gay men. Billy Eichner changes that as the executive producer, co-writer, and star of the new movie Bros, one of the first rom-coms from a major studio about two gay men. Universal Pictures has today shared the film’s official trailer before it lands in theaters September 30th.

    In Bros, Eichner stars as “podcasting powerhouse” Bobby Leiber, who’s evidently been asked by movie producers to write a rom-com about a gay couple. The catch? Bobby is a romance skeptic. But of course, things take a turn once his romp through Hollywood leads him to some eligible bachelors, who have some commitment issues of their own to work through. Watch the NSFW trailer (we warned you) below.

    Directed and co-written by Nicholas Stoller, Bros is also the first major studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, with co-stars Luke Macfarlane, Bowen Yang, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, and Amanda Bearse. Producers are Judd Apatow, Stoller, and Joshua Church.

