Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Reunite for World Tour

Bruce Springsteen is getting the band back together.

Next year, Springsteen and the E Street Band will head out on the road for their first tour in six years. The long-anticipated jaunt kicks off with an as-yet-unannounced US arena tour in the spring, followed by a run of UK and European stadium shows taking place over the summer. The itinerary includes visits to Spain, Ireland, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Austria, with additional dates in the UK and Belgium to be announced shortly. A second North American leg will follow in the fall.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 27th. You can find ticket links and additional information for each individual show below.

Related Video

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement announcing the tour. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Advertisement

In October 2020, Springsteen reconvened the E Street Band for the release Letter to You. To date, the band’s lone live performance in support of the album came on Saturday Night Live in December 2020.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani (Tix)

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo (Tix)

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland (Tix)

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena (Tix)

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion (Tix)

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza (Tix)