All right, ARMY, buckle up, because we have plenty of details to unpack together.

After initially confirming new music on June 10th at the closing night of their Las Vegas shows, BTS have been slowly rolling out details for the upcoming album, PROOF. This now includes the fact that PROOF will be an anthology album, chronicling BTS’ nine (!) years of music, and will include a mix of existing favorites and brand new music.

The anthology record will be broken into three parts, arriving as three disks in physical form. Pre-orders are now open on BTS and management company HYBE’s proprietary communication platform, Weverse.

Advertisement

The announcement of an anthology album led fans to speculate that the collection, which required the difficult task of working through BTS’ enormously stacked discography, may also include remasters or previously unreleased versions of fan favorites, something that has now been confirmed.

Here’s everything we know about PROOF so far, including a guide to each of the three disks.

The Release Date

PROOF will be released worldwide on June 10th, 2022. This timing pins the album three days before June 13th, when BTS will celebrate their 9th anniversary as a group. June 13th annually includes a celebration known as FESTA.

The Title and Lead Single

Advertisement

PROOF is a play on the group’s early “bulletproof” concept and slogan, “We Are Bulletproof.” When the initial announcement was made in Las Vegas, fans were treated to a video flashing through different eras in BTS’ career over the past nine years, concluding with the text fading to just the word PROOF.

The lead single for the album is titled “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and will be released in conjunction with the album on June 10th. The title seems to refer to The Most Beautiful Moment In Life series, a trio of BTS albums often collectively referred to as the HYYH era (an acronym of the Korean translation, “Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa).”

Artwork

Concept photos have yet to be released that include the members themselves — the comeback timeline shared by BIG HIT MUSIC indicates that those will begin to be shared beginning May 28th — and the images for the album box set and lead single so far only include the BTS logo.