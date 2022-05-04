BTS Announce New Anthology Album Proof, Featuring Three New Songs

BTS have clued in ARMY on their next project. The group will release a new anthology album called Proof on June 10th.

The three-disc collection comprises songs from BTS’s discography to date, as well as three new songs. The included tracks “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS,” according to a statement.

BTS initially teased the release of Proof during the final show of their Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. The video featured scenes of BTS’s music videos through the years, ending with the members saying “WE ARE BULLETPROOF,” a reference to the group’s original name (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) and their debut album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

Advertisement

Related Video

The June 10th release date coincides with BTS’s ninth anniversary as a band, as well as the annual BTS Festa on June 13th.

Proof serves as the follow-up to BTS’s latest album, BE, which was released in November 2020.

Ed. Note: Check out Stanning BTS, our BTS podcast hosted by two proud members of ARMY.