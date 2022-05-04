Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS Announce New Anthology Album Proof, Featuring Three New Songs

The three-disc collection reflects "the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS"

BTS at the Grammys
BTS at the Grammys, photo via Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 4, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    BTS have clued in ARMY on their next project. The group will release a new anthology album called Proof on June 10th.

    The three-disc collection comprises songs from BTS’s discography to date, as well as three new songs. The included tracks “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS,” according to a statement.

    BTS initially teased the release of Proof during the final show of their Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. The video featured scenes of BTS’s music videos through the years, ending with the members saying “WE ARE BULLETPROOF,” a reference to the group’s original name (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) and their debut album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The June 10th release date coincides with BTS’s ninth anniversary as a band, as well as the annual BTS Festa on June 13th.

    Proof serves as the follow-up to BTS’s latest album, BE, which was released in November 2020.

    Ed. Note: Check out Stanning BTS, our BTS podcast hosted by two proud members of ARMY.

    BTS Proof

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Duran Duran Rock and Roll Hall of Fame winner induction ceremony public vote reaction 2022

Duran Duran Say Hall of Fame Induction Is "Closest Thing" to "Rock & Roll Knighthood"

May 4, 2022

cradle of filth lineup change 2022 guitarist Richard Shaw keyboardist Anabelle Iratni

Cradle of Filth Part Ways with Guitarist and Keyboardist

May 4, 2022

mike park aapi heritage month asian man records op-ed

Mike Park Reflects on Running Asian Man Records and Music's Power to Weather the Storm: Exclusive

May 4, 2022

Kanye West Sued sermon sample

Kanye West Sued by Pastor for Sampling Sermon Without Permission

May 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS Announce New Anthology Album Proof, Featuring Three New Songs

Menu Shop Search Sale