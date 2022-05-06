BTS Announce New Single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

It’s officially comeback season, BTS ARMY.

Today, May 6th, everyone’s favorite seven-member pop superstars revealed the name of their upcoming single, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” which will be released in conjunction with their previously announced anthology album, PROOF, on June 10th.

The artwork for the single only mysteriously features the BTS logo against a pale blue background. The title says a lot, though — The Most Beautiful Moment In Life series was a trio of BTS albums often collectively referred to as the HYYH era, an acronym of the Korean translation, “Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa.”

This HYYH era was a significant time for BTS, yielding the Wings short films and the wildly extensive BTS Universe storyline that persisted throughout over 20 interconnected music videos. While the announcement for the upcoming album promised “the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS,” it would appear that this first new track (of three) may be inspired by that past era.

The announcement for PROOF, which will celebrate BTS’ massive discography that has accumulated over the past nine years of their activity as a group, also promised the beginning of “a new chapter upon their 10th year as artists.” It seems there is much more in store for BTS, and maybe the most beautiful moments are in fact still yet to come.