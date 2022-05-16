Burna Boy Announces Summer 2022 Tour

With the release of Burna Boy’s new album, Love, Damini on the way, the international superstar has announced a brief run of 2022 tour dates taking place in the month of July.
Kicking off on July 17th with a festival appearance in Barbados, the “Love, Damini Summer 2022 Tour” will continue with stops in Chicago, Houston, and Boston before wrapping on July 31st in Atlanta. See the full itinerary below.
A Citi cardmember pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale following on Thursday, May 19th (use code FINALE). The general on-sale begins on Friday, May 20th; tickets will be available via Ticketmaster. Grab your tickets here.
The July trek is sandwiched between festival appearances including Hot 97’s Summer Jam, Glastonbury, Osheaga, and more.
Burna Boy recently previewed Love, Damini with the single “Last, Last.” Expected to arrive in early July, it marks the follow-up to Twice as Tall, one of the best albums of 2020.
Burna Boy 2022 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Afro Nation Presents Chop Vegas 2022
06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/22-26 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/01-02 – Ericeira, PT @ Sumol Summer Festival
07/08 – London, UK @ Gopuff delivers Wireless Finsbury Park
07/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Gopuff delivers Wireless Outdoors at the NEC
07/10 – Liège, BE @ Les Ardentes
07/10 – Breda, NL @ Loudlive Festival
07/17 – Barbados, BH @ Bridgetown Festival
07/21 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/29 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/13 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
10/01 – Gold Coast, AU @ Promiseland Festival