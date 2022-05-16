Burna Boy Announces Summer 2022 Tour

With the release of Burna Boy’s new album, Love, Damini on the way, the international superstar has announced a brief run of 2022 tour dates taking place in the month of July.

Kicking off on July 17th with a festival appearance in Barbados, the “Love, Damini Summer 2022 Tour” will continue with stops in Chicago, Houston, and Boston before wrapping on July 31st in Atlanta. See the full itinerary below.

A Citi cardmember pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale following on Thursday, May 19th (use code FINALE). The general on-sale begins on Friday, May 20th; tickets will be available via Ticketmaster. Grab your tickets here.

The July trek is sandwiched between festival appearances including Hot 97’s Summer Jam, Glastonbury, Osheaga, and more.

Burna Boy recently previewed Love, Damini with the single “Last, Last.” Expected to arrive in early July, it marks the follow-up to Twice as Tall, one of the best albums of 2020.

Burna Boy 2022 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Afro Nation Presents Chop Vegas 2022

06/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/22-26 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/01-02 – Ericeira, PT @ Sumol Summer Festival

07/08 – London, UK @ Gopuff delivers Wireless Finsbury Park

07/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Gopuff delivers Wireless Outdoors at the NEC

07/10 – Liège, BE @ Les Ardentes

07/10 – Breda, NL @ Loudlive Festival

07/17 – Barbados, BH @ Bridgetown Festival

07/21 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/29 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/13 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

10/01 – Gold Coast, AU @ Promiseland Festival