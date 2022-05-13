Burna Boy Drops New Song “Last Last”: Stream

Burna Boy has dropped a new song called “Last Last.” Listen to the African Giant’s latest below.

“Last Last” appears on Burna Boy’s forthcoming album Love Damini, which he announced during his live streamed Madison Square Garden takeover, “One Night in Space.” While few details currently exist about the record, its first single previews the project with boosted bass and a love for the Nigerian artist’s R&B forebears. The artist raps over a sample of Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” which lends the song its Latin-tinged acoustic guitar melody.

The musician self-directed the track’s accompanying music video, where he shows off his ice and his Grammy Award.

Burna Boy began teasing Love Damini last year when he released the song “Kilometre.” Whenever it arrives, the album will follow the artist’s 2020 project Twice as Tall, which we dubbed one of our favorite albums of the year.