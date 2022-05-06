Carly Rae Jepsen Begins New Era with “Western Wind”: Stream

A new era of Carly Rae Jepsen begins now. Check out the Canadian pop singer’s new single, “Western Wind,” produced by Rostam Batmanglij, along with its accompanying music video below.

With slow-ringing synthesizers and beachy percussion, the single trades Jepsen’s trademark bubblegum pop for a serene mid-tempo number. Yet, with a classic singalong chorus, “Western Wind” stays true to Jepsen’s bright persona. It makes sense, then, that she’d debut the song on the desert stage at Coachella.

“Western Wind” marks Jepsen’s first release since the 2020 holiday song “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries,” while her last proper album was 2019’s Dedicated.

Jepsen and Rostam previously worked together on the track “Warm Blood” from her breakout 2015 album, E•MO•TION.