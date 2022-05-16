Carrie Underwood Announces “Denim & Rhinestones” US Tour

Carrie Underwood has announced “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” a 43-date US trek in support of her forthcoming album of the same name.
Joined by rising artist Jimmie Allen, Underwood kicks off the humongous tour on October 15th in Greenville, South Carolina. Throughout the fall, she’ll hit the likes of Lexington, Kentucky, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, Missouri before wrapping up her first leg on November 19th in San Francisco. Following a holiday break, “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” picks back up on February 2nd in Miami, Florida. The artist will hit some especially famous arenas in the tour’s second leg, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. The tour concludes on March 17th in Seattle. See the full list of dates below.
Tickets to “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for one day prior on Thursday, May 19th (use pre-sale code FINALE). Tickets can be purchased here.
In keeping with Underwood’s tradition of donating a portion of ticket sales to charity, $1 from every ticket sold to the upcoming outing will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides 9/11 first responders with mortgage-free homes and works to eradicate veteran homelessness.
Underwood’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, arrives on June 10th. The singer reunited with David Garcia for the project, who, along with Underwood, co-produced her last two records, 2018’s Cry Pretty and 2021’s My Savior. Pre-orders are available now. Earlier this month, the artist headlined the Stagecoach Festival, where she brought out Axl Rose to perform the Guns N’ Roses classics “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”
Carrie Underwood 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
10/15 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/20 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/27 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
10/31 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
11/12 — Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center
11/13 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/02 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
02/04 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
02/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/10 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
02/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/14 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
02/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena\
02/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
02/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/01 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/11 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/16 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena