Carrie Underwood Announces “Denim & Rhinestones” US Tour

Carrie Underwood has announced “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” a 43-date US trek in support of her forthcoming album of the same name.

Joined by rising artist Jimmie Allen, Underwood kicks off the humongous tour on October 15th in Greenville, South Carolina. Throughout the fall, she’ll hit the likes of Lexington, Kentucky, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, Missouri before wrapping up her first leg on November 19th in San Francisco. Following a holiday break, “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” picks back up on February 2nd in Miami, Florida. The artist will hit some especially famous arenas in the tour’s second leg, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. The tour concludes on March 17th in Seattle. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets to “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for one day prior on Thursday, May 19th (use pre-sale code FINALE). Tickets can be purchased here.

In keeping with Underwood’s tradition of donating a portion of ticket sales to charity, $1 from every ticket sold to the upcoming outing will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides 9/11 first responders with mortgage-free homes and works to eradicate veteran homelessness.

Underwood’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, arrives on June 10th. The singer reunited with David Garcia for the project, who, along with Underwood, co-produced her last two records, 2018’s Cry Pretty and 2021’s My Savior. Pre-orders are available now. Earlier this month, the artist headlined the Stagecoach Festival, where she brought out Axl Rose to perform the Guns N’ Roses classics “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

Carrie Underwood 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/15 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/20 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/27 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

10/31 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/12 — Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center

11/13 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/02 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

02/04 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

02/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/10 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

02/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/14 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

02/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena\

02/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/01 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/11 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/16 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena