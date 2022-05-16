Menu
Carrie Underwood Announces “Denim & Rhinestones” US Tour

In support of her forthcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones

Carrie Underwood, photo by Randee St. Nicholas
May 16, 2022 | 5:18pm ET

    Carrie Underwood has announced “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” a 43-date US trek in support of her forthcoming album of the same name.

    Joined by rising artist Jimmie Allen, Underwood kicks off the humongous tour on October 15th in Greenville, South Carolina. Throughout the fall, she’ll hit the likes of Lexington, Kentucky, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, Missouri before wrapping up her first leg on November 19th in San Francisco. Following a holiday break, “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” picks back up on February 2nd in Miami, Florida. The artist will hit some especially famous arenas in the tour’s second leg, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena. The tour concludes on March 17th in Seattle. See the full list of dates below.

    Tickets to “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for one day prior on Thursday, May 19th (use pre-sale code FINALE). Tickets can be purchased here.

    In keeping with Underwood’s tradition of donating a portion of ticket sales to charity, $1 from every ticket sold to the upcoming outing will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides 9/11 first responders with mortgage-free homes and works to eradicate veteran homelessness.

    Underwood’s latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, arrives on June 10th. The singer reunited with David Garcia for the project, who, along with Underwood, co-produced her last two records, 2018’s Cry Pretty and 2021’s My Savior. Pre-orders are available now. Earlier this month, the artist headlined the Stagecoach Festival, where she brought out Axl Rose to perform the Guns N’ Roses classics “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

    Carrie Underwood 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    10/15 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    10/17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    10/20 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    10/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/23 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/27 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    10/31 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    11/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    11/05 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    11/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    11/12 — Moline, IL @ Tax Slayer Center
    11/13 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    11/15 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    11/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    02/02 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    02/04 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    02/06 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    02/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    02/10 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    02/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    02/14 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    02/15 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena\
    02/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    02/18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    02/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    02/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    02/24 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    02/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    02/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/01 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    03/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    03/04 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    03/08 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    03/11 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
    03/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    03/14 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    03/16 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
    03/17 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

