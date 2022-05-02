Carrie Underwood Brings Out Axl Rose to Perform Guns N’ Roses Classics at Stagecoach 2022

Carrie Underwood headlined Stagecoach on Saturday night and surprised the crowd with none other than Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

In between hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Cowboy Casanova,” the American Idol winner trotted out the rock star by launching into the band’s classic 1987 single “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” “Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” she said after running through the song’s first verse and chorus solo. “Give it up for Axl Rose!”

The duo also performed “Paradise City” during the set, singing, “Take me down to the paradise city/ Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty/ Oh, won’t you please take me home/ Take me down to the paradise city/ Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty/ Take me home.” Both songs were released as singles off the hard rock act’s debut album Appetite for Destruction, which also included hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “It’s So Easy,” “Mr. Brownstone,” and “Nightrain.”

Following the performance, Underwood took to social media to gush over the moment, writing, “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!”

Check out clips from the singers’ Stagecoach collab below.

Over the years, Underwood has made no secret of her Guns N’ Roses fandom, even dishing on the first time she met Rose backstage at a Guns N’ Roses reunion show during a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” she said at the time. “But he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

Currently, the country star is gearing up for the release of her ninth studio album Denim and Rhinestones, which is slated for release on June 10th via Capitol Nashville. Meanwhile, Rose’s longtime bandmate Slash also told Consequence in an exclusive interview earlier this year that GNR, too, has new music on the way.

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life, give it up for Axl Rose!” -Carrie Underwood Advertisement I am SOBBING for her 😭 pic.twitter.com/2eZVVcU0EX — J. ⚡️ (@TheGNRGiirl) May 1, 2022

Sweet Child O' Mine & Paradise City

Carrie Underwood with Axl Rose

at the Stagecoach Festival pic.twitter.com/DcXDWimhQl — Suicide Shift (@ss_info) May 1, 2022

@stagecoach day 2 was a "Paradise City". Epic performance by @carrieunderwood with the legendary Axl Rose. This was by far her best set at Stagecoach. Such a great night. #Stagecoach2022 #ParadiseCity #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/UaH4T8HWtm — Ramil Sales (@Ramilds89) May 1, 2022

Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose… https://t.co/Z91QtDQ6OI pic.twitter.com/vQnAJJMFPn Advertisement — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 1, 2022