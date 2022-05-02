Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Carrie Underwood Brings Out Axl Rose to Perform Guns N’ Roses Classics at Stagecoach 2022

The country singer has been a longtime, vocal admirer of the hard rock legend

Axl Rose Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose, photo courtesy of Underwood
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 1, 2022 | 8:08pm ET

    Carrie Underwood headlined Stagecoach on Saturday night and surprised the crowd with none other than Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose.

    In between hits like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and “Cowboy Casanova,” the American Idol winner trotted out the rock star by launching into the band’s classic 1987 single “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” “Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” she said after running through the song’s first verse and chorus solo. “Give it up for Axl Rose!”

    The duo also performed “Paradise City” during the set, singing, “Take me down to the paradise city/ Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty/ Oh, won’t you please take me home/ Take me down to the paradise city/ Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty/ Take me home.” Both songs were released as singles off the hard rock act’s debut album Appetite for Destruction, which also included hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “It’s So Easy,” “Mr. Brownstone,” and “Nightrain.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Following the performance, Underwood took to social media to gush over the moment, writing, “Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!”

    Check out clips from the singers’ Stagecoach collab below.

    Over the years, Underwood has made no secret of her Guns N’ Roses fandom, even dishing on the first time she met Rose backstage at a Guns N’ Roses reunion show during a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s hard to meet your heroes, because I do consider him someone who taught me how to sing,” she said at the time. “But he was super cool and great and nice and we talked. We’re best friends.”

    Currently, the country star is gearing up for the release of her ninth studio album Denim and Rhinestones, which is slated for release on June 10th via Capitol Nashville. Meanwhile, Rose’s longtime bandmate Slash also told Consequence in an exclusive interview earlier this year that GNR, too, has new music on the way.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Luke Combs 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to Luke Combs' 2022 Tour Dates

May 1, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox

Megan Fox Believes She Manifested Machine Gun Kelly: "I Think I Made Him"

May 1, 2022

Naomi and Wyonna Judd

Naomi Judd, of Legendary Country Duo The Judds, Dead at 76

April 30, 2022

dababy charged with felony battery music video shoot attack

DaBaby Charged with Felony Battery Following Alleged Music Video Set Attack

April 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Carrie Underwood Brings Out Axl Rose to Perform Guns N' Roses Classics at Stagecoach 2022

Menu Shop Search Sale