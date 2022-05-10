Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cave In Announce US Tour with Author & Punisher, Unleash New Song “Reckoning”: Stream

The Boston band heads out this summer in support of its upcoming album Heavy Pendulum

cave in tour 2022
Cave In (via YouTube) and Author & Punisher (photo by Becky DiGiglio)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 10, 2022 | 1:13pm ET

    Cave In have announced a Summer 2022 US tour with Author & Punisher, and have shared the video for their new song “Reckoning.”

    It’s the fourth track we’ve heard from the Cave In’s forthcoming album, Heavy Pendulum (out May 20th), and marks the Boston band’s first song written entirely by guitarist Adam McGrath. Structured around skeletal acoustic strums, splashes of guitar, and an infectious rhythmic stomp, the track has a ’90s grunge vibe and churns with positive energy.

    “‘Reckoning’ started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the track list for Heavy Pendulum,” McGrath said. “It was inspired by the idea of adding a song to the acoustic/electric live sets Steve and I had been performing on and off for the last 20 years. A fresh song with that set-up (acoustic/electric guitar) seemed exciting to pursue. Somewhere between Led Zeppelin’s ‘Battle of Evermore’ and Mad Season’s ‘Long Gone Day’ is the birth of ‘Reckoning,’ a song about digesting huge loss and forging paths into unknown futures.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In support of the new record, Cave In will embark on a Summer US tour with industrial machinist Author & Punisher. Dates kick off July 21st in Providence, Rhode Island, and run through August 5th in Philadelphia. Cave In will then play one more additional show sans-A&P on August 6th in Richmond, Virginia, alongside Avail, Quicksand, and Ceremony. Get tickets to all upcoming gigs via Ticketmaster.

    cave in new album heavy pendulum new reality new song stream
     Editor's Pick
    Cave In Announce New Album Heavy Pendulum, Share “New Reality” Video: Stream

    Pre-order Heavy Pendulum via Relapse Records. Stream “Reckoning” and see the full list of tour dates below.

    Cave In’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Author & Punisher:
    07/21 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    07/22 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    07/23 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon
    07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
    07/26 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary
    07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    07/29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
    07/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    08/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
    08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    08/06 – Richmond, VA @ Browns Island *

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Avail, Quicksand, and Ceremony (no Author & Punisher)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

soft cell 2022 north american tour dates non-stop erotic cabaret happiness not included

Soft Cell to Perform Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in Full During North American Tour

May 10, 2022

stella donnelly lungs stream

Stella Donnelly Announces New Album Flood, Shares "Lungs": Stream

May 10, 2022

julia jacklin pre pleasure lydia wears a cross new album single tour dates tickets

Julia Jacklin Announces New Album PRE PLEASURE, Shares "Lydia Wears a Cross": Stream

May 10, 2022

Sabrina Claudio Tickets 2022 Tour Dates Based On A Feeling

How to Get Tickets to Sabrina Claudio's 2022 Tour

May 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cave In Announce US Tour with Author & Punisher, Unleash New Song "Reckoning": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale