Cave In Announce US Tour with Author & Punisher, Unleash New Song “Reckoning”: Stream

Cave In have announced a Summer 2022 US tour with Author & Punisher, and have shared the video for their new song “Reckoning.”

It’s the fourth track we’ve heard from the Cave In’s forthcoming album, Heavy Pendulum (out May 20th), and marks the Boston band’s first song written entirely by guitarist Adam McGrath. Structured around skeletal acoustic strums, splashes of guitar, and an infectious rhythmic stomp, the track has a ’90s grunge vibe and churns with positive energy.

“‘Reckoning’ started as a demo I sent to the band for consideration while mapping out the track list for Heavy Pendulum,” McGrath said. “It was inspired by the idea of adding a song to the acoustic/electric live sets Steve and I had been performing on and off for the last 20 years. A fresh song with that set-up (acoustic/electric guitar) seemed exciting to pursue. Somewhere between Led Zeppelin’s ‘Battle of Evermore’ and Mad Season’s ‘Long Gone Day’ is the birth of ‘Reckoning,’ a song about digesting huge loss and forging paths into unknown futures.”

In support of the new record, Cave In will embark on a Summer US tour with industrial machinist Author & Punisher. Dates kick off July 21st in Providence, Rhode Island, and run through August 5th in Philadelphia. Cave In will then play one more additional show sans-A&P on August 6th in Richmond, Virginia, alongside Avail, Quicksand, and Ceremony. Get tickets to all upcoming gigs via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order Heavy Pendulum via Relapse Records. Stream “Reckoning” and see the full list of tour dates below.

Cave In’s 2022 US Tour Dates with Author & Punisher:

07/21 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

07/22 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

07/23 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

07/26 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary

07/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

07/29 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

07/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

08/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

08/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/06 – Richmond, VA @ Browns Island *

* = w/ Avail, Quicksand, and Ceremony (no Author & Punisher)