CHAI Unleash a “SURPRISE” with New Single: Stream

Japanese indie pop band CHAI have released their joyous new single, “SURPRISE.” Equal parts calming and exhilarating, the track feels like the perfect soundtrack for spring to turn into summer.

“We all have that precious ‘something’ that we can’t express in words,” CHAI said about “SURPRISE” in a statement. “But sometimes those things happen to make it out as words, and we want to feel and love that ‘surprise.’ Those become the surprises of our lives, and I become a brand new me.”

“SURPRISE” comes with an appropriately bright music video that CHAI shot with director Yoshio Nakaiso in Los Angeles. In the clip, the band goes on a quest to track down their instruments. Watch the video below.

Starting next month, CHAI will make a handful of festival appearances before opening for Hippo Campus throughout October. Check out their full touring itinerary below and pick up your tickets here.

After signing to Sub Pop in 2020, CHAI released their debut album on the label, WINK, last May. In August, the group guested on Duran Duran’s “MORE JOY!,” and earlier this year, they shared the single “WHOLE” and teamed up with Sondre Lerche on “Summer in Reverse.”

CHAI 2022 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid Sydney at Carriageworks

06/11 – Melbourne, AU @ Rising 2022 at Forum Melbourne

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

09/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

10/03 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater *

10/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe *

10/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater *

10/08 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *

10/10 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

10/14 – Montreal, QC @ Le National *

10/15 – Portland, ME @ State Theater *

10/17 – Providence, RI @ The Strand *

10/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Filmore *

10/25 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell *

10/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

10/28 – St.Pertersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

10/29 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen *

10/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

11/06 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Primavera Sound Sao Paulo Brazil

11/12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago Chile

11/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires Argentina

* = w/ Hippo Campus