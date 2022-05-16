Menu
Chris Parnell on Senior Year, 30 Rock’s Dr. Spaceman, SNL, and Archer

The actor talks about the Rebel Wilson-led Netflix film and being a fan of R.E.M.

Kyle Meredith with Chris Parnell, photo via Netflix
May 16, 2022 | 1:32pm ET

    Chris Parnell joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Senior Year, the new Netflix movie that stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who wakes up from a 20 year coma to go back to school with her 2002 mindset still intact.

    The actor talks about getting to play more dramatic lines in the film, how it relates to his infamous portrayal of Dr. Spaceman on 30 Rock, developing his style over the years, and working alongside some of the greatest comedians. Parnell also talks about his Memphis upbringing, as well as the famous Natalie Portman SNL digital short, what we can expect from the upcoming 13th season of Archer, and his cameo in Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

    Listen to Chris Parnell discuss Senior Year, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

