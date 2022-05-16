Chris Parnell on Senior Year, 30 Rock’s Dr. Spaceman, SNL, and Archer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Chris Parnell joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Senior Year, the new Netflix movie that stars Rebel Wilson as a high school cheerleader who wakes up from a 20 year coma to go back to school with her 2002 mindset still intact.

Related Video

The actor talks about getting to play more dramatic lines in the film, how it relates to his infamous portrayal of Dr. Spaceman on 30 Rock, developing his style over the years, and working alongside some of the greatest comedians. Parnell also talks about his Memphis upbringing, as well as the famous Natalie Portman SNL digital short, what we can expect from the upcoming 13th season of Archer, and his cameo in Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Advertisement

Listen to Chris Parnell discuss Senior Year, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.