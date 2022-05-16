Chris Rock Believes “All Women Except Amber Heard” In Response to Alleged Defecation Incident

Chris Rock had something to say about a particularly shitty situation in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial during a UK comedy show on Thursday, May 12th. During a bit referencing the #MeToo movement and cancel culture, Rock said to “believe all women except Amber Heard” and opined the actress must be “guilty of everything” because of an alleged incident in which she defecated on the couple’s bed (via LADBible).

The comedian made the comments after addressing the “new rules” during sex, during which women have to “ask for it” if they “want that shit rough.” He continued by explaining why he thinks Heard should be the exception to the idea that we “believe all women” when it comes to sexual misconduct.

“Believe all women… except Amber Heard,” he said. “What the fuck is she on? She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything.”

Advertisement

Rock added, “What the fuck is going on there? And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing pussy. I’ve been with some crazy bitches but goddamnit.”

The alleged incident first came to light during Depp’s libel suit against The Sun, but it came back into the public eye when the actor testified about being shown photos of human feces on his bed during the defamation trial. “On my side of the bed, was human fecal matter,” Depp recalled. “So I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there.”

Depp said Heard “tried to blame” it on his teacup Yorkies, while a member of the former couple’s security team recounted Heard saying it was “a horrible practical joke gone wrong.”

Advertisement

To open the show, Rock briefly touched on the Oscars slap, saying, “I’m okay in case anyone was wondering. I got most of my hearing back and I’m trying to make a decent show.”

He then alluded to the assault during a segment about what he considers the oversensitivity of the modern world. “The whole world is scared of offending. So people are talking less. So there’s a lot of nodding,” Rock said. “[People say] you’ve got to be careful because words hurt, words hurt… you know, anybody who’s ever said words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Elsewhere in the set, Rock spoke about Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage earlier this month. “Everyone’s a victim these days,” he said before conceding “there are real victims in the world, they deserve to be heard, they deserve our love and compassion.”

Advertisement

“But if everybody claims to be a victim, then no one hears the real victims,” Rock said. “We say the world is addicted to opioids, no… the world is not addicted to opioids. The number one addiction in the world is attention. One of the easiest ways to get attention is to be infamous, to try to stab Dave Chapelle on stage.”

Rock’s show was part of the now-concluded UK leg of his sprawling “Ego Death World Tour,” which runs through November. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.