Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Christopher Walken Is the Emperor in Dune: Part Two

Part Two recently added Florence Pugh and Austin Butler

christopher walken dune emperor cast part two
Christopher Walken, photo by Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2022 | 3:58pm ET

    The casting process for Denis Villeneuve‘s next movie seems to be Dune just fine: Christopher Walken will lord over Part Two as the ruler of the universe himself, the Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

    The Emperor didn’t appear in the 2021 movie Dunewhich covered the first half of Frank Herbert’s classic novel. But his actions were felt from the first moments, which picked up with his assigning Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) to the spice-rich desert planet Arrakis. Duke Leto brought his family along, including his son Paul (Timothée Chalamet).

    Joining Walken in Part Two will be Florence Pugh, who was already cast as the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler, who will portray the heir to House Harkonnen. The 79-year-old Walken is a tantalizing choice for the Padishah Emperor; without spoiling anything for those who haven’t read the book, he’s going to be really good in that scene, when all the stuff happens.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Shooting is set to begin this summer. And if all goes well, Villeneuve hopes to begin the third movie in the series soon afterwards. Expectations are high; after all, the first movie took home six Academy Awards. As for Christopher Walken,  he’s currently starring in Apple TV+’s provocative workplace comedy, Severance.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

francis ford coppola megalopolis cast adam driver forest whitaker

Adam Driver and Forest Whitaker Lead Cast of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis

May 12, 2022

spinal tap ii rob reiner harry shearer michael mckean christopher guest

Spinal Tap II Will Reunite Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer

May 12, 2022

tom delonge monsters of california richard kind trailer watch

Tom DeLonge Shares Trailer for Bonkers Alien Movie with Richard Kind: Watch

May 12, 2022

Danny Elfman Interview

Danny Elfman Breaks Down Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Biggest Musical Moments

May 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Christopher Walken Is the Emperor in Dune: Part Two

Menu Shop Search Sale