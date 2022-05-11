CHVRCHES Announce New North American Tour Dates

If you haven’t caught CHVRCHES on their current tour, you’re in luck. The Scottish band has announced a new run of North American shows in support of their latest record, Screen Violence, extending their travels through the end of the summer.

The next leg of the tour kicks off on July 24th at Austin’s Float Fest. From there, Lauren Mayberry and co. will spend some time in the South, hitting the likes of New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina. A couple of dates in Virginia take the band up the East Coast, and by the time September hits, they’ll head west to play Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle. The tour wraps up on October 3rd in Boise, Idaho.

See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster when pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code DELIGHTS). A public on-sale follows on Friday, May 13th. Get tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.

CHVRCHES, Consequence’s 2021 Band of the Year, released Screen Violence last August. Earlier this year, they teamed up with Robert Smith to perform their collaborative track, “How Not to Drown,” at the NME Awards.

CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:

05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema

05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter

05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival

05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus

05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live

06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark

06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival

06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 — Austin, TX @ Float Fest

07/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

07/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy

07/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

07/31 — Richmond, VA @ The National

08/01 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

08/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

08/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca

09/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission

09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight

09/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/30 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/02 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/03 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

^ = w/ Grace Jones