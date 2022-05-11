CHVRCHES Announce New North American Tour Dates

If you haven’t caught CHVRCHES on their current tour, you’re in luck. The Scottish band has announced a new run of North American shows in support of their latest record, Screen Violence, extending their travels through the end of the summer.
The next leg of the tour kicks off on July 24th at Austin’s Float Fest. From there, Lauren Mayberry and co. will spend some time in the South, hitting the likes of New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina. A couple of dates in Virginia take the band up the East Coast, and by the time September hits, they’ll head west to play Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle. The tour wraps up on October 3rd in Boise, Idaho.
See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster when pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code DELIGHTS). A public on-sale follows on Friday, May 13th. Get tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.
CHVRCHES, Consequence’s 2021 Band of the Year, released Screen Violence last August. Earlier this year, they teamed up with Robert Smith to perform their collaborative track, “How Not to Drown,” at the NME Awards.
CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:
05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema
05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus
05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live
06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival
06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/24 — Austin, TX @ Float Fest
07/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
07/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy
07/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
07/31 — Richmond, VA @ The National
08/01 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
08/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
08/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission
09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight
09/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/30 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/02 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/03 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
^ = w/ Grace Jones