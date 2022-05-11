Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

CHVRCHES Announce New North American Tour Dates

A new leg of shows kicking off in July

chvrches tour
CHVRCHES, photo by Sebastian Mlynarski and Kevin J Thomson
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 10, 2022 | 11:16pm ET

    If you haven’t caught CHVRCHES on their current tour, you’re in luck. The Scottish band has announced a new run of North American shows in support of their latest record, Screen Violence, extending their travels through the end of the summer.

    The next leg of the tour kicks off on July 24th at Austin’s Float Fest. From there, Lauren Mayberry and co. will spend some time in the South, hitting the likes of New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina. A couple of dates in Virginia take the band up the East Coast, and by the time September hits, they’ll head west to play Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle. The tour wraps up on October 3rd in Boise, Idaho.

    See the full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster when pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code DELIGHTS). A public on-sale follows on Friday, May 13th. Get tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.

    Advertisement

    CHVRCHES, Consequence’s 2021 Band of the Year, released Screen Violence last August. Earlier this year, they teamed up with Robert Smith to perform their collaborative track, “How Not to Drown,” at the NME Awards.

    CHVRCHES 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/13 — Mexico City, MX @ Tecate Emblema
    05/18 — Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter
    05/21 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
    05/27 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival
    05/30 — Tampa, FL @ Jannus
    05/31 — Miami, FL @ Revolution Live
    06/01 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    06/02 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    06/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    06/05 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    06/09 — Buffalo, NY @ Artpark
    06/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
    06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Music Festival
    06/13 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    06/15 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    06/16 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    06/18 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/24 — Austin, TX @ Float Fest
    07/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    07/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Roxy
    07/30 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    07/31 — Richmond, VA @ The National
    08/01 — Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
    08/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
    08/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    08/05 — North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca
    09/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission
    09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight
    09/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    09/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
    09/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    09/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    09/30 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/01 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/02 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    10/03 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

    ^ = w/ Grace Jones

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Wilco 2022

Wilco Announce 2022 Tour in Support of New Album Cruel Country

May 10, 2022

cave in tour 2022

Cave In Announce US Tour with Author & Punisher, Unleash New Song "Reckoning": Stream

May 10, 2022

soft cell 2022 north american tour dates non-stop erotic cabaret happiness not included

Soft Cell to Perform Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in Full During North American Tour

May 10, 2022

stella donnelly lungs stream

Stella Donnelly Announces New Album Flood, Shares "Lungs": Stream

May 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

CHVRCHES Announce New North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale