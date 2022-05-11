Circle Jerks Announce Rescheduled 2022 North American Tour Dates

Circle Jerks have announced rescheduled North American tour dates after recently postponing a large chunk of dates on their spring run due to singer Keith Morris’ bout with COVID-19.

The rescheduled shows kick off July 7th in New York City and run through September 6th in Austin, Texas. Negative Approach, 7Seconds, and Descendents will remain as support on select dates.

Leading up to the rescheduled gigs, Circle Jerks will play shows tonight (May 11th) in Pomona, California, and Friday (May 13th) in Los Angeles, as well as previously scheduled concerts in late June and early July. Get tickets to all of the upcoming Circle Jerks concerts via Ticketmaster.

Upon the initial announcement of Keith Morris’ bout with COVID-19, the iconic hardcore band stated, “We had hoped it wouldn’t come to this, but our fearless singer, our dude, Keith Morris, is headed home to rest for 10 days as he recovers from COVID-19. This will not stop Keith!”

View the full updated list of shows below.

Circle Jerks’ 2022 North American Tour Dates:

05/11 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House !^

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium !^

06/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre #

06/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

06/25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

07/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom !

07/02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox @ Market !

07/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

07/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza !

07/08 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza !

07/09 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater !

07/11 – Richmond, VA @The Broadberry !

07/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat !

07/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony !

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts !

07/16 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues !

07/17 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel !

07/21 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !

07/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade !

07/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s Uptown !

08/20 – Greenwood Willage, CO @ PID & Fiddler’s Green

08/25 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre %

08/26 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre %

08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

09/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

09/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

09/06 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

# = w/ Negative Approach

! = w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ = w/ The Bouncing Souls

* = w/ 7Seconds

% = w/ Descendents