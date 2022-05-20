Menu
Classless Act Unveil Self-Titled Track Featuring Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil: Stream

Classless Act are set to open Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard's co-headlining North American tour

Classless Act (photo by Travis Shinn) and Vince Neil (photo by Philip Cosores)
May 20, 2022 | 12:19pm ET

    Classless Act have tapped Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil for guest vocals on their eponymous new single “Classless Act.”

    The track hails from Classless Act’s forthcoming album, Welcome to the Show, out June 24th. It’s a fitting tune for a Vince Neil feature, with the band projecting some serious Crüe vibes. The rollicking guitars are pure ’80s sleaze metal, and singer Derek Day’s enthusiasm and pitched-up delivery are infectious.

    “This song really is a musical expression of who we are,” Day said in a press release. “It’s a little dirty, maybe kinda sloppy and probably needs a good night’s sleep and a shower, and it absolutely kicks ass. Every night. Just like us.”

    Related Video

    Added Vince Neil: “What drew me is that these are young guys playing real rock ‘n’ roll, playing their own instruments, all that good stuff that you miss from the last 20-plus years. These guys remind me of Mötley Crüe growing up and they definitely rock. Can’t wait to see what happens in the future.”

     Editor's Pick
    Def Leppard Unleash New Song “Fire It Up”: Stream

    Vince nails his verse on the track, which bodes well for Mötley Crüe’s forthcoming co-headlining stadium tour with Def Leppard. The North American stadium tour was postponed twice due to the pandemic and will finally kick off on June 16th in Atlanta, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts are also on the bill, with Classless Act opening.

    Stream the music video for “Classless Act” below. Pre-order the band’s upcoming album Welcome to the Show here.

