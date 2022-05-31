Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Clint Eastwood’s Top 10 Performances

A list guaranteed to make your day, you lucky punks

Clint Eastwood Best Roles Ranked
Clint Eastwood in A Fistful of Dollars, photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 31, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Where does one begin in trying to profile and summarize the works of Clint Eastwood? As an actor, he’s defined himself through his masculinity and everything contradictory that being a man entails. As a director, he’s earned Oscars for his formally tidy style and telling morally conflicted tales. Eastwood the man has a troubled past, redefining his enduring stardom as he has evolved dozens of times over the years since breaking out with Rawhide in 1959. As a star, well, how many actors in Hollywood are actually over six feet tall, have netted over $300 million, and still have carte blanche at a major movie studio?

    Fake babies. Dissing Costner. Bad personal relationships. White man’s ideologies. Tried-and-true resolve onscreen as a flawed and compelling hero (most of the time). And how about that time he talked to a chair? Sigh. So much career, so little time. Perhaps for now, we’ll start where he did – with acting.

    Welcome to Clint’s 10 best performances. A brief summary of a legendary career, as it were. Icon. Agitator. Old softy and dude with attitude. You can pooh-pooh his more reckless incidents or express jealousy for the anarchy he got away with. But love him or hate him, the man is a living legend. And at 87 years of age, he’s still churning out the hits (just more often behind camera than not these days).

    Advertisement

    Quick rules? No TV, so apologies to any Rawhide diehards. And one entry per franchise, or else there’d be a number of Dirty Harries running wild with Smith & Wessons causing chaos. Otherwise, we hope this list makes your day, you lucky punks. Anyways, crack a Pabst, and please don’t shoot me.

    22902919 Clint Eastwoods Top 10 Performances

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Alan Rickman Best Roles

Alan Rickman's Top 10 Performances

February 21, 2022

Denzel Washington Best Roles

Denzel Washington's 10 Best Roles

December 28, 2021

David Bowie Best Roles

David Bowie's 10 Most Iconic Film and TV Roles

January 7, 2021

Adam Sandler's Top 10 Performances

Adam Sandler's Top 10 Performances

October 7, 2020

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Clint Eastwood's Top 10 Performances

Menu Shop Search Sale