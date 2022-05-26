Menu
Liam Gallagher Is Still Liam Gallagher on C’MON YOU KNOW

Gallagher’s third solo effort isn't nearly as wild as he thinks it is, but it's still pretty good

Liam Gallagher, photo by Greg Williams
May 26, 2022 | 11:30am ET

    The first thing you’ll hear when spinning Liam Gallagher’s C’MON YOU KNOW is a children’s choir. In one sense, this might seem surprising. One half of the best trash-talking duo outside of professional wrestling (and likely the nastier of the two), Gallagher’s egoistic attitude is just as famous as his brit-pop tunes — just check the news. So, it’d be natural to expect to hear his famous, snarling voice right out of the gate.

    Yet, where As You Were and Why Me? Why Not? both began with bluesy barn-burners that allowed Gallagher’s charismatic voice to soar, C’MON YOU KNOW kicks off with the mid-paced, building ballad “More Power” — and, somehow, it makes perfect sense. Along with Gallagher’s ego, his music’s indulgence is well-known to fans of the cocky Manchester-native. From OasisBe Here Now to both of Gallagher’s previous solo efforts, stripped-back subtly is not exactly his main appeal. So, in the mind of Gallagher, why shouldn’t he start his newest record with his longest, most lavish opener to date?

    Gallagher understands the potential risk of beginning his record with a bit of a surprise. Even in the ’90s, his songwriting was notable for its obsession with the traditional, plain ol’ rock and roll of the 1960s. The Beatles and The Rolling Stones were (and continue to be) his bible. And while “More Power” doesn’t stray too far from the template of something off of, say, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, it remains a surprising move for the 49-year-old artist. “Is this what you came for?” Gallagher repeats as the song explodes around him, seemingly speaking directly to the audience with a Gallagher-esque smirk.

