Daniel LaRusso Recruits an Old Rival in Teaser Trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5: Watch

After the shocking season finale of Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel is returning to Netflix for another go-around. The streamer has announced that Season 5 premieres on September 9th, 2022, and shared a teaser trailer previewing the fallout from the eponymous dojo’s win at the All Valley Tournament.

After flashing back to Cobra Kai’s defeat of Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang, the clip moves on to Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) recruiting new students for his expanding empire. Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) takes a trip down to Mexico with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) to find his former student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).

This leaves Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to call on his rival-turned-friend Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) to “cut the head off the snake” and take down Cobra Kai for good. Watch the full teaser trailer below.

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town,” reads the official logline. “With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast of Cobra Kai is rounded out by Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro.

